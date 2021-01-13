How to get Grefg's Icon series skin in Fortnite for free

After a long period of waiting, the Grefg Icon Series skin is finally coming to Fortnite on January 16th, 2021. During the official showcase of the skin, Grefg's stream recorded approximately 2.4 million views live.

History in the making; and we are a minute away from the Grefg Icon Series reveal.



Congratulations on 2 Million viewers Grefg, just pure insanity! https://t.co/gMmbaTzc5k pic.twitter.com/sPwUJpeQvJ — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 11, 2021

How to get the Grefg Icon series skin for free in Fortnite

There are two ways in which players can earn the Grefg Icon Series skin for free in Fortnite. The first method is by participating in the "Floor is Lava" skin tournament. Winners of the tournament will be awarded the Grefg Icon Series skin for free.

The Floor is Lava will be Grefgs Skin Tournament



It will take place on January 14th and 15th. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 11, 2021

Another way to win this skin is by participating in "The Grefg Official Deathrun." The top 100 players with the best times on the map will win the skin. The fastest individual will win a life-size version of his pickaxe from Fortnite.

Other than that, the set will be priced at around 2000 to 3000 V-Bucks in-game. So, those who can't win the set for free can use V-Bucks to obtain the set in Fortnite.

Advertisement

Apparently, the skin is reactive and has different stages. One particular stage in the skin has the character turn fiery red. The back blings are in the shape of three balls: a mix of red and orange in color. This is because Grefg is a huge fan of the Dragon Ball series.

Grefgs backbling & the skin is reactive pic.twitter.com/I42WijxAZm — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 11, 2021

The names of the skin, the pickaxe, and the back bling are unknown but should be available shortly. There aren't any brownie points for guessing that the skin's name will be "Grefg."

Grefg is the newest addition to the icon series skins in Fortnite, thanks to his contributions to the game. This is a great form of gratitude shown by Epic Games to the content creators that have spent so many hours of their lives dedicated to Fortnite.