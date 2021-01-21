Ninja and wife Jessica Blevins explain why their internet bill is a whopping $5000 a month

During a recent Dojo session, popular content creator Tyler “Ninja” Blevins talked about his home internet bill. Ninja claimed that he spends around $5000 a month on the internet.

Ninja has recently been hosting short “Dojo” sessions on Twitch. He uses these short 30-minute streams to answer various questions that fans might have about him and his personal life.

During a recent session, Ninja was asked about his overall internet bill. The Twitch streamer initially said that he pays around $3000 per month for internet, and was corrected by wife Jessica Blevins. She reminded Ninja that the two pay around $5000 a month.

Ninja and wife Jessica Blevins explain why their internet bill around $5000 a month.

As shown in the video below, one of Ninja’s fans asked a simple question about Ninja's internet speed. He replied that the overall internet speed is “ideal for streaming.' Ninja added that he is unaware of which company provides the service to his home.

Ninja said his internet service is provided by a private fiber-optic company probably owned by Comcast. He added that it took three months to find the right people for the internet line to be laid. Moreover, he added that it cost $1,300 to get the fiber optic cable in the house that the couple is renting.

“Now it has been upgraded. It is out own private optical fibre line, and we now pay what, around $3000 a month.”

It seems as though Ninja is happy with the overall internet services at his house.

My first ever Dojo Session on @Twitch will be happening in 30 minutes! Going to be answering a bunch of the questions you've submitted. https://t.co/ihHdf0ctL0 pic.twitter.com/Ck9Yyywkb4 — Ninja (@Ninja) January 19, 2021

“Our internet has never gone out, ever. Our power has gone out but our internet has never gone out.”

Ninja didn’t have a lot of idea about the overall internet speed, as well, and wasn’t too helpful as far as the second part of the fan’s question was concerned.