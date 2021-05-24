"Hot-tub streamer George!": Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound almost freezes after sitting in tub of ice for latest challenge

Popular streamer GeorgeNotFound recently took Minecraft challenges to a whole new level as he attempted to beat the game while sitting in a tub full of ice.
Often known for adding a unique twist to Minecraft with ridiculously fun challenges, the 24-year-old recently found himself being pushed to the limits thanks to fellow streamers Dream and Sapnap.
As soon as his challenge got underway, fans couldn't help but notice his stream's similarity to the infamous "Hot-Tub streams" that dominate Twitch.
In light of GeorgeNotFound's ridiculous Minecraft challenge, Twitter was abuzz with a slew of humorous responses.
Fans react as GeorgeNotFound survives the ice challenge ft. Dream and Sapnap
Right before his "ice-tub" challenge got underway, GeorgeNotFound outlined the requirements of the test that lay ahead of him:
"I put 500 pounds of ice and it's all going to be covering me. Do not try this at home. I have to beat Minecraft while I'm in the water and every minute I have to add a scoop of ice . This was insane! The faster I beat Minecraft, the less cold I'll be so I've just got to become a pro speed-runner"
GeorgeNotFound was hesitant when he first got into a tub full of water and awkwardly commented:
"This is so weird. it feels wrong like having my clothes on. I don't like it."
Over the next couple of minutes, fans across the globe watched on as a hapless GeorgeNotFound struggled to deal with the relentless in-game attacks of Dream and Sapnap.
The duo's maniacal laughter at witnessing GeorgeNotFound's plight only ended up making things more hilarious.
Every time he died, GeorgeNotFound was forced to add more scoops of ice into his tub. As it became colder, his patience began to wear thin. At one juncture, he hilariously vented out:
"It's cold, it's cold. There's ice on my back , it's really uncomfortable. Everyone shut up, everyone shut up please. The keyboard is hard to use, everything is jard to use. It's in a foreign set-up. I'm in an ice-bath! You guys don't understand the stressthis is putting on me okay. Like to you , it's just normal Minecraft, to me , I have water all over me, I'm freezing cold , I'm like in a bath, okay!"
From labeling it the "worst" challenge he has ever done to struggling to control his mouse, GeorgeNotFound seemed almost on the verge of giving up. He said:
"It is so cold, I'm actually shaking! I don't want to sit down. This is messed up. I'm struggling to craft okay, oh my god! It's like the gameplay is so shaky now. "
Luckily, the Minecraft star somehow managed to beat the game, much to the relief of the thousands of fans watching.
GeorgeNotFound also released a behind-the-scenes video that highlighted his plight after getting out of the tub.
Several fans have taken to Twitter to react to GeorgeNotFound's tub stream debut:
Having raised the bar with his latest Minecraft challenge in a "cold-tub," GeorgeNotFound continues to provide fans with quality content that seldom fails to win them over.