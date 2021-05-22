"What a legend!": Wilbur Soot praises Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound for his "one-take" performance in "Taunt" music video

Popular streamer and singer-songwriter Wilbur Soot recently showered wholesome praise upon fellow Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound for his iconic performance in the music video of "Taunt."

During his latest Twitch stream, the 24-year old lead vocalist of the British indie band "Lovejoy" regaled fans with candid details of what went on behind the scenes during the making of the fun and zany music video of their hit song "Taunt."

From discussing the initial idea for the music video to revealing that GeorgeNotFound ended up completing the shoot in a single take, Wilbur Soot's recent comments led to a barrage of wholesome reactions from fans online.

GeorgeNotFound and Wilbur Soot's friendship wins hearts online

Upon being asked by a viewer what the experience of shooting the Taunt music video was like, Wilbur Soot proceeded to share a wholesome account of all that transpired behind the scenes.

He also explained how he managed to get GeorgeNotFound onboard for the trippy music video:

"The music video, that was a lot of fun! GeorgeNotFound he said to me, we were on call together , we were just hanging out and he said to me how he really wanted to be in a music video and I was like 'Okay , okay baby let's get you in a music video . I said to him 'Do you want to come down to Brighton and be in the music video and he was like 'Yeah, I do but I think I'm busy that day. "

"I was like 'George, you gotta make time'. And so every day , up until the date he was meant to come down, I checked in with him , I was like 'Are you coming, George?', every day. Finally he caves in and he comes down. "

Wilbur also revealed the unforeseen obstacles that they had to encounter due to stormy, rainy weather on the day GeorgeNotFound arrived.

As a result of this, they had to change the idea of their music video at the very last second.

They decided to eventually base it around a character sitting in a room, which turned out to be a far cry away from the hilarity of the original:

"The original music video was supposed to be me, running through a field in Hove and GeorgeNotFound runs next to me and slaps shaving cream on my face and moisturizer all over my face while we're running.

With regards to GeorgeNotFound's serious expression throughout the music video, Wilbur Soot was all praise for his Minecraft counterpart as he stressed how effortlessly the former completed the shoot in just one take:

"Chat , he did it in one take. He stayed completely still, flat-face for one take and it was done . We whacked it out in 30 minutes and then we had a Domino's pizza. It was mental. We were just hopping around in near silence , like we had the beats playing into our ears and we were just twiddling his hair and I was like resting his chin on my hand and he was just completely flat-faced,, the entire duration. What a legend! "

In light of Wilbur Soot's revelation, several fans took to social media to react to the same.

Their friendship is so precious — ASH🌸 (@mimzziss) May 21, 2021

Icantbreathe we could’ve had this — gogle (@georgehangouts) May 21, 2021

my heart — patches! (@patchestbh) May 21, 2021

wilbur doing god’s work — BEX (@bexn0tfound) May 21, 2021

anything for george anything for george anything for george — leen (@leennootfound) May 21, 2021

That's so sweet, I love them.. :( — Star ☾⭒ Stream Mask (@Starcornx) May 21, 2021

their friendship is elite pic.twitter.com/eTLvC78uVo — stevie :D (@cherrie03bb) May 21, 2021

their friendship has grown so much :’) I love it — stace (@stacywastaken) May 22, 2021

GEORGE WANTED TO BE IN A MUSIC VIDEO AND WILBUR LET HIM OMG pic.twitter.com/TlqcBlH3Q4 — lee (@spruceplanks) May 21, 2021

THE LYRICS RING TRUE NOBODY CAN SAY NO TO GEORGE. He really was like "wilbur I want to be in a music video" and without hesitation wilbur was just like "ALREADY ON IT YOU'RE GONNA BE IN THE TAUNT MV BABEY" — Savi (@Gramophony_) May 21, 2021

Wilbur proudly saying that they made TAUNT in only one take bcs George stayed straight-faced throughout them jumping around the room in complete silence amazes me. Give GNF his fucking Oscars pls — alex ; 2:02 Mask (@its_alexii) May 21, 2021

Image via Just Twitch Clips/ YouTube

Image via Just Twitch Clips/ YouTube

Having provided yet another fine display of their wholesome camaraderie, the dynamic that GeorgeNotFound and Wilbur Soot share continues to win hearts online.