Wilbur Soot's Minecraft Channel: Before fame, music career, survival-multiplayer involvement, and more

Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold is an English Minecraft YouTuber and Streamer who's best known for his involvement in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer, as well as his music career and previous editing career for both Soothouse and JackSucksAtLife.

His channel content often revolves around his music, playthroughs of different video games, or stream highlights. He's often seen collaborating with his friends who also participate in the Dream Survival-Multiplayer. Such as, Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Toby "Tubbo" Smith, Dave "Technoblade" Ranboo, and many, many more.

Wilbur Soot's Channel History

(Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

May 6th, 2008, the first upload on one of Wilbur's first channels went live. The channel was called, "Settings66", and a young Wilbur would feature in the videos alongside another boy named Ben.

Their content was mostly centered around skits and doing real-life roleplay style videos. The channel was abandoned and remains so to this day. Currently, Wilbur isn't a big fan of the account's existence, stating that if he knew the password he would delete every video, as it's embarrassing to him.

On May 22nd, 2011, the first video on the second channel Wilbur would co-own, "Minecraft and Donuts" was uploaded. He shared the channel with a girl named Sophie, and their first upload was titled, "Doll Test Minecraft Part 1."

The two uploaded consistently until Sophie underwent an operation, leaving the channel on a hiatus for nearly two years. In an upload titled, "I'M BACK! + An Apology," (which has now been privated on the channel) Wilbur states that Sophie was fine, but that she wouldn't be appearing in any new videos. However, Wilbur never uploaded again on the channel; leaving half of its videos private as of recently.

On April 16th, 2017 Wilbur would appear in the first Soothouse video, titled, "Bulgarian Real Estate". From there, he would become the frontman of that channel, and be featured in several other uploads of theirs until their indefinite hiatus in early October 2019.

March 29th, 2019, Wilbur made his first upload on, what would now become his most well-known channel, "Wilbur Soot." It was titled, "TINY Minecraft 25 Block Survival Challenge", and featured another creator, Jschlatt.

His main channel took off shortly after he began becoming more involved with Minecraft Survival-Multiplayers. On April 8th, 2020, Wilbur hit one million subscribers after uploading on his channel for less than a year. He now sits at over five million subscribers.

Personal Life

(Image via Wilbur Soot)

Not much is known about Wilbur's life before fame, as he mostly keeps his online presence and real life separate from one another. He's had an interest in content creation and editing for quite some time, as we can see through the various channels he created when he was younger.

September 14th, 1996, Will Gold was born in Suffolk, England. He grew up in Brighton, East Sussex. He attended Sussex Downs College in Lewes later in life, and recently graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Editing and Post Production.

Involvement with Dream's Survival-Multiplayer

"It was never meant to be" (Image via KianKSG on YouTube)

July 31st, 2020, Wilbur created the nation known as L'Manberg. When Dream, Nick "Sapnap" and Luke "Punz" found out about the creation of this nation, they declared war on those affiliated with L'Manberg. This was regarded to be the first significant war in the server's lore.

Alastair "Eret" an ally to L'Manberg, later on was outed to be a traitor and caused the rest of the nation to lose their weapons and armor.

Wilbur's citizenship in L'Manberg was revoked after he lost an election against Jschlatt. This time, L'Manberg was officially renamed, "Manberg."

After Jschlatt's death, Wilbur didn't reclaim his presidency. He, instead, passed the torch onto Tommy, who then passed it on to Tubbo. Shortly after, Wilbur blows up what was left of Manberg with the final statement, "It was never meant to be." He dies, not from the explosion, but from begging Phil "Ph1LzA" Watson to kill him.

Wilbur then carried on as a ghost dubbed "Ghostbur", but was recently revived back to his former living glory after a failed attempt to assassinate Dream.

Music Career

(Image via Wilbur Soot on YouTube)

Wilbur's music career has been quite fruitful. He's incredibly passionate, and talented, about making music and it shows in the final cuts of his songs.

He's released a few one-off parody songs on his channel, such as, "Karen, Please Come Back I Miss The Kids", "The 'Nice Guy' Ballad", "I'm In Love With An E-Girl", "Internet Ruined Me" and his latest, "Your New Boyfriend." The last three of which are regarded to be in a trilogy following the same protagonist, an e-boy, "simping" and obsessing over an e-girl.

On June 25th, 2020, Wilbur released his first, and only so far, solo album titled, "Your City Gave Me Asthma".

He is also the lead vocalist and guitarist for an indie rock band called, Lovejoy. Their debut EP, "Are You Alright?" currently has over three million hits on every single song featured.

Wilbur Soot Trivia

(Image via Wilbur Soot on Twitch)

Fun facts are fun, right? There are some facts that don't quite fit in with the other categories listed above. So here is some random trivia about Wilbur Soot.

Wilbur doesn't only play guitar, he can also play bass, ukelele, baritone, mandolin, and the lute.

He has postnasal drip as a result of developing asthma

Wilbur's said that there's truth to the title of his album, "Your City Gave Me Asthma." He explained that the pollution in London gave him asthma.

He loves geography

Wilbur's very interested in accents, even saying that his "party-trick" is identifying someone's place of origin based on their accent.

Wilbur is currently learning to speak Dutch

He, and GeorgeNotFound, have aphantasia

His favorite anime is "Your Name." (Kimi No Na Wa).

Wilbur's favorite flowers are pansies

His favorite color is teal

His favorite movie is Shallow Grave

Wilbur has had a weak and distorted sense of taste since birth, so he bases preferences with food primarily off texture.

He is a hypochondriac

Wilbur is a licensed glider pilot