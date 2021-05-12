A profile on Minecraft Streamer Ranboo

Ranboo is a Minecraft YouTube and Twitch streamer known for his role on Dream's survival-multiplayer.

Ranboo created his original channel on January 30th, 2020, though he would only start his first stream months later, on September 12th, 2020. The first video uploaded to his channel was one of him playing Skywars, which is a popular minigame.

The growth of his online audience seemed to explode when he declared to his stream chat on November 27th, 2020 that he would run for president of L’Manberg (which is a nation on Dream’s survival-multiplayer server). At the time that he made this statement, Ranboo wasn’t a member of the survival-multiplayer.

Later, during this same stream, he was raided by Floris “Fundy” Damen, and Phil “Ph1LzA” Watson, two popular streamers on Dream’s survival-multiplayer. It was here that Dream invited him to join the server, and Ranboo accepted.

Not much is known about the elusive streamer due to his choice to keep his face, and personal life, separate from his online fame. But there's still plenty of facts about this streamer that are worth going through.

Ranboo's Character in the Dream SMP

(Image via Ranboo/Novaskins)

Ranboo's role in Dream's survival-multiplayer takes on, debateably, one of the most fleshed out, complex characters.

After being invited to the server, he immediately made a name for himself by helping Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons burn down George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson's house. This action led to the exile of Tommy from L'Manberg and forced Ranboo into the plot of the server.

Ranboo's plays the role of an enderman hybrid with memory loss. His character has a state called "enderwalking," which is similar to sleepwalking in nature. He can't remember what he does once he wakes up from this state, so he's manifested a voice in his head that tries to explain to him what's done while asleep.

Dream, the main antagonist of the server, has been repeatedly helped by Ranboo while he's enderwalking. Ranboo struggles with this fact, and his current mission is figuring out how to control his enderwalking state so he can prevent himself from helping Dream.

Ranboo's "lore streams" are some of the most popular out of the many perspectives. He's been credited for impacting the writing of the server's lore as a whole. Other featured streamers have begun fleshing out their characters more since Ranboo's own complex character became such a staple to the lore.

March 16th, 2021 — Ranboo announced that he would be creating an alternate reality game called the "Enderwalk ARG." The purpose of this spin-off is to keep developing his character on the survival-multiplayer sever. The plot is set to follow the journal entries of a researcher named Z, as they investigate the "enderwalk state."

YouTube/Twitch Channel Growth

(Image via Ranboo on YouTube0

Ranboo's online success and growth is no mistake, as the work he puts into both his channels, other projects, and his character on Dream's survival-multiplayer, is evident.

His online growth came fast and is still continuing to flourish. Ranboo's Twitch has quite a lot of records set on it. He's holding the current records for: the youngest person to be number one on Twitch, and hit 100k; fastest person to be number one on Twitch, and hit 100k; and most subscribers gained in a single day (44.5k). Those listed are just a few amidst the other Twitch records he holds.

His subscriber milestones began rather slowly, but then picked up around the early fall of 2020.

Ranboo's YouTube Milestones:

1,000 subscribers: September 13, 2020[13]

5,000 subscribers: September 20, 2020[14]

10,000 subscribers: September 26, 2020[15]

25,000 subscribers: October 8, 2020[16]

40,000 subscribers: October 13, 2020[17]

50,000 subscribers: October 15, 2020[18]

100,000 subscribers: October 30, 2020[19]

150,000 subscribers: November 28, 2020

200,000 subscribers: December 5, 2020[20]

300,000 subscribers: December 13, 2020[21]

400,000 subscribers: December 20, 2020[22]

500,000 subscribers: December 30, 2020[23]

600,000 subscribers: January 6, 2021

700,000 subscribers: January 16, 2021

800,000 subscribers: January 24, 2021[24]

900,000 subscribers: January 30, 2021

1 million subscribers: February 2, 2021[25]

2 million subscribers: April 20, 2021[26]

Ranboo's Twitch Milestones:

100 followers: September 12, 2020[27]

2,000 followers: September 21, 2020[28]

50,000 followers: October 18, 2020[29]

100,000 followers: November 14, 2020[30]

200,000 followers: November 29, 2020[31]

300,000 followers: December 11, 2020[32]

400,000 followers: December 19, 2020[33]

500,000 followers: December 25, 2020[34]

600,000 followers: January 2, 2021

700,000 followers: January 6, 2021

800,000 followers: January 11, 2021

900,000 followers: January 16, 2021[35]

1 million followers: January 21, 2021[36]

2 million followers: March 22, 2021[37]