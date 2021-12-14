“Bunch a besties”: Minecraft star Dream shares his roommate experience with GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap

Today, popular Minecraft YouTuber Clay “Dream” posted a tweet describing the experience of living with fellow streamers Nick “Sapnap” and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson. Dream insisted that both Sapnap and George were great roommates in a friendly and appreciative tweet.

Dream, who recently won the Content Creator of the Year award at The Game Awards 2021, posted the tweet in response to another tweet that joked about Sapnap and George being too intimidated to wake Dream up. Dream, however, quashed this theory and put in a good word for both streamers.

“George hates being woken up”: Dream describes life with fellow Minecraft streamers

dream @dreamwastaken



bunch a besties @ukflmeetup tbf sapnap just doesn't want to be a menace of a roommate and George hates being woken up himself so he is just treating me how he wants to be treated

The 22-year-old seemed to be in a cheerful mood, calling himself, Sapnap, and George a “bunch a besties.” His response indicated that the trio was having a good time since the arrival of GeorgeNotFound in Dream and Sapnap’s US home.

The tweet warmed the hearts of many fans and left others quite excited:

nirvana @drmwaslved @cadavruwu @dreamwastaken HELP THE WAY I JUST GASPED AND GOT OUT OF BED AND RAN DOWN THE STREET AND GOT HIT BY A CAR THEN FELL INTO A RIVER @cadavruwu @dreamwastaken HELP THE WAY I JUST GASPED AND GOT OUT OF BED AND RAN DOWN THE STREET AND GOT HIT BY A CAR THEN FELL INTO A RIVER

One Twitter user joked about Dream using the phrase “bunch a besties” in his tweet. They laughed about how it might be influenced by the popular Netflix show, Crab Game.

Vaydra @itsvaydra



crab game changed you haha @dreamwastaken “bunch a besties”crab game changed you haha @dreamwastaken “bunch a besties”crab game changed you haha

A few Twitter users were still inquiring if Sapnap and George might be scared of waking Dream up. Many fans joked about it and discussed this amongst each other.

amanda ☃️ @dreamwrldz @dreamwastaken @ukflmeetup WHY DO THEY ACT SO SCARED THO like during that among us stream when sapnap was supposed to go wake you up but just went to get an apple instead 😭 @dreamwastaken @ukflmeetup WHY DO THEY ACT SO SCARED THO like during that among us stream when sapnap was supposed to go wake you up but just went to get an apple instead 😭

mono @m0nowastaken @dreamwastaken we know Damn Well george would wake up anyone else without a care in the world what did you do to them @dreamwastaken we know Damn Well george would wake up anyone else without a care in the world what did you do to them

With GeorgeNotFound finally visiting Dream and Sapnap, the trio, famously known for being part of the “Dream team” and making various challenge videos and other Minecraft content, have finally been united. While Dream and Sapnap were already roommates, George arrived a few days ago and had a great time in the US.

GeorgeNotFound had been trying to travel to the US for a while, his primary objective being to unite and collaborate with his fellow teammates and close friends, Dream and Sapnap. He had previously made plans to travel at the beginning of this year. However, he could not do so due to the widely prevalent flight restrictions.

After his arrival, he met up with Minecraft streamer and YouTuber Alexis “Quackity” Maldonado, sending thousands of fans and their fellow streamers into a frenzy. George and Quackity were meeting for the first time, and their meet-up was well-publicized on Twitter.

dree 🎄 @dreeNetwork @dreamwastaken @ukflmeetup Did you watch the sleepover stream yesterday? George is gonna fly into your room and be a menace @dreamwastaken @ukflmeetup Did you watch the sleepover stream yesterday? George is gonna fly into your room and be a menace https://t.co/9BZGMJiQik

About The Dream Team

The Dream Team consists of the veteran Minecraft players and YouTubers Dream, Sapnap, and GeorgeNotFound. All members are a part of the popular Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP, and frequently collaborate to record content.

All three have huge followings on multiple platforms. Both GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap have appeared in Dream’s hugely popular YouTube series, Minecraft Manhunt. Apart from that, they have appeared in videos like Minecraft Block Shuffle and Minecraft Speedrunner vs 2 Assassins.

