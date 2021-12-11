How Minecraft streamers Quackity and GeorgeNotFound’s meetup unfolded

A few days back, popular Minecraft streamer and YouTuber George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson met with fellow content creator Alexis “Quackity” Maldonado. The meetup came as a result of George’s long-awaited trip to the USA.

Fans of both George and Quackity were ecstatic as they saw the well-known Minecraft streamers meet for the very first time. The pair posted tons of pictures on Twitter and even streamed together on Twitch. The meetup drew appreciation and hype from fans and other content creators.

Both GeorgeNotFound and Quackity are active and integral members of the Minecraft content creator server, the Dream SMP. They are well known within the Minecraft community for their challenge videos, Minecraft variety content, and collaborations with other content creators.

Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound and Quackity finally meet

Three days ago, fans were delighted to see that Quackity and George had finally met up in the USA. The two proceeded to post some pictures of themselves on their respective Twitter handles at the same time, to give their fans a pleasant surprise.

The pictures received hundreds of enthusiastic comments from fans and other content creators. George posted a picture of the two of them indoors and captioned it “Bathroom selfie”, while making a funny expression, while Quackity posted a cheerful picture of the two streamers having fun outdoors. Quackity and George even went on to stream together on Twitch the same day.

During the past year, rumors of GeorgeNotFound’s potential move to the US continued to grow. His purpose would be to meet up and potentially move in with fellow Minecraft streamers and YouTubers Clay “Dream” and Nick “Sapnap”. Minecraft streamer Thomas “TommyInnit” Simons commented on this development while streaming a few months back.

It was later revealed that the 25-year-old Minecraft streamer had been trying to travel to the US since the beginning of this year. However, he was unable to do so, due to travel restrictions with the pandemic. The trio collectively forms the “Dream team”, and has competed in various Minecraft-themed competitions together, along with several Minecraft challenges and other content like Dream’s famous “Minecraft Manhunt” series.

Among those who reacted to the duo’s pictures and tweets were many popular Minecraft streamers and YouTubers like Tubbo (who has already been traveling around the US as of late), TinaKitten, Karl Jacobs, Punz, and others.

brooke @brookeab @Quackity @GeorgeNotFound AWW HOPE YOU GUYS ARE HAVING SO MUCH FUN :D @Quackity @GeorgeNotFound AWW HOPE YOU GUYS ARE HAVING SO MUCH FUN :D

GeorgeNotFound and Quackity are two of the most influential Minecraft content creators out there. George has almost 10 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, while Quackity is nearing 6 million subscribers. Both content creators regularly collaborate with each other and other Minecraft YouTubers like Dream and Sapnap.

