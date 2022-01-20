What happens in Minecraft after defeating the  Ender Dragon

The game of Minecraft ends after a player defeats Ender Dragon, but what happens after that is equally fascinating. Many new players are unaware that the endless open-world game has an ending to it as well. The game has a literal End realm where players can go to finish the game.

In the End realm, players encounter a hugely menacing boss mob called the Ender Dragon. Players fight the beast and kill it with various tricks to free the End realm from its terror. After defeating the Ender Dragon, what follows is some of the most interesting topics discussed by thousands of players and enthusiasts of the game.

What follows the death of Ender Dragon in Minecraft

After the Ender Dragon is killed, it bursts into pieces, and loads of XP points fall on the ground for players to collect. However, a few fascinating things happen after the Dragon is dead.

End portal back to the Overworld

End portals to Overworld and other islands (Image via Minecraft)

As soon as the beast is killed, an End portal generates in the bedrock fountain located in the middle of the main island. After entering this portal, the game's end credits will roll and players will spawn back to the Overworld.

End portal to other End islands

If players linger in the End for a little while, they will soon notice that there is another floating bedrock portal formed near the edge of the island. Players can go through this portal to travel to other End islands and find End cities. Only after killing Ender Dragon, can players get an Elytra from End cities.

Dragon Egg

Dragon Egg (Image via Minecraft)

After the Ender Dragon is killed, a unique Dragon Egg spawns on top of the bedrock fountain on the main island. Obtaining this egg can be tricky as it cannot be mined in any way. Players will need to push the egg with a piston and land it on a torch to turn it into an item that players can pick up.

Minecraft end credits and poem

End poem (Image via Minecraft)

After players enter the End portal for Overworld, they will witness one of the most mysterious things in the game ever. The end credits shows a mysterious poem which is a conversation between two entities about the player itself.

They talk about how the player has gained a new level of intelligence and skill, along with some philosophical discussion about the player's life in the game and in real life.

There have been numerous speculations and theories about the meaning behind the poem and the conversation. Unfortunately, no one has been able to accurately pinpoint what the poem means.

