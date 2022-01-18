5 best Minecraft items from Nether for potion brewing

Certain Minecraft items from the Nether are essential for potion brewing. The game has an extensive potion brewing system, and these potions can have various effects on mobs and players. To make these potions, there are certain essential items that can only be found in the Nether.

The Nether is a terrifying hellish realm of Minecraft. It is filled with lava, red netherrack blocks, and mysterious and dangerous creatures. Players venture into the Nether to find certain valuable items, including items essential for potion brewing. Some of these items are so important that players simply can't brew any potion without them.

Top 5 items from Nether for potion brewing in Minecraft

Although there are many other items that are necessary to make potions, here are the five best items from the Nether for potion brewing:

5) Magma Cream

Magma Cream (Image via Minecraft)

Magma Cream is an item that can be obtained by killing Magma Cubes in the Basalt Deltas in the Nether. This can be used to make fire resistance potions. Hence, if players want to traverse the Nether without any worry about burning in lava, they can make a fire resistance potion with the help of Magma Cream.

4) Ghast tear

Ghast in Nether (Image via Minecraft)

Ghast tear is another rare and difficult item to obtain that helps players to make potions. This can be obtained by killing ghasts, but the item may get destroyed in lava as ghasts usually fly over lava lakes of the Nether. Ghast tears are used to make a potion of regeneration, which helps players regenerate health.

3) Glowstone Dust

Glowstone Blocks give Glowstone Dust (Image via Mine)

Glowstone Dust is another important item that can be obtained by mining Glowstone blocks in the Nether. These are essential as they are used to brew a base potion. They are also used to enhance the effect of all potions.

2) Nether Wart

Nether Wart in Nether Fortress (Image via Minecraft)

Nether Warts are also an important item to obtain from the Nether. These grow in Nether Fortresses on soul sand. They are used to make awkward potions, which is the base potion for nearly all other potions. It is essential for players to get this item from the Nether to make any potion.

1) Blaze Powder

Blaze Powder acts as a fuel for potion brewing (Image via Mine)

Blaze Powder is a necessary item to brew any potion. Blaze powder can be crafted by blaze rods, which is obtained by killing Blazes in the Nether Fortress. It acts as a fuel to brew all potions, which is why it is the most important item.

