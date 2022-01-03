How to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft Bedrock (2022)

In Minecraft Bedrock, players can search for the haunting Nether Fortress for various loot and special dangerous mobs.

To finish the game of Minecraft, finding and exploring the Nether fortress becomes essential. This fortress has been in Minecraft Bedrock from the very beginning and houses Wither Skeletons and Blazes, which can only spawn in the fortress.

Finding one of these Nether fortresses is very important as without this, players won't be able to complete the game. Here are a few ways to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft Bedrock.

How to find a Nether Fortress in Minecraft Bedrock

Although Nether Fortress generates randomly in the Nether, there are a few tips to keep in mind while finding them.

Increase Render distance

This is not a clear cut solution to find Nether Fortress, but it will definitely help players spot one quickly. In Minecraft Bedrock, players can go to video settings and increase the render distance to load more blocks. This will help players see a lot further and spot the Nether Fortress easily.

Nether fortress bridges (Image via Minecraft)

Players might go past a Nether Fortress without noticing just because their render distance wasn't high enough. By increasing it, they can find the Nether Fortress faster.

Head towards positive X axis

Another way of finding Nether Fortress quickly in Minecraft is to move towards positive X axis. Minecraft Bedrock players can turn on coordinates from settings to see the coordinates at all times.

Nether fortress generating on positive x axis (Image via Minecraft)

Nether Fortress has a higher chance of generating in the positive quadrants of a Minecraft world, that means positive X axis (North) or positive Z axis (East).

Players can also look out of fortress bridges which protrude out on top of lava lakes. These bridges can lead players straight to a Nether Fortress.

The reason Nether Fortress is necessary to find, is because it houses Blaze mobs. Blazes will drop Blaze rods upon death which is then used to make the Eye of Ender. Hence, loads of players in Minecraft Bedrock will try to find them after entering the Nether realm.

