Why do players need Blaze Rods to beat Minecraft?

Blaze Rods are one of the most elusive materials in Minecraft. They can only be dropped by a Blaze (image above) and can only be found in a Nether Fortress. Blaze rods are used in tons of important recipes, especially if they are looking to beat Minecraft.

How to get Blaze Rods in Minecraft

Blaze rods are dropped by Blazes which only spawn in Nether Fortresses. These Blazes will also only spawn from Spawners, which look like cages that emit light.

There is a chance that Blazes will not drop a Rod every time, so the player needs to be well equipped with at least a full set of Iron Armor. Fire Resist enchantment is also recommended as Blazes WILL set the player on fire.

What to craft with Blaze Rods?

Blaze Rods are used to create some of the most important materials needed to beat Minecraft. One important craft is the Brewing Stand. After crafting the Brewing Stand, the player can now craft potions, which help win The End. For example, a Potion of Healing and a Potion of Speed are always useful.

Blaze Rods are also needed to craft Eyes of Ender, which are needed to find the Stronghold and ultimately get to The End.

How to get to The End?

After creating sufficient Blaze Powder by putting Blaze Rods in the Crafting Table, the player needs to craft Eyes of Ender.

It is recommended to craft at least 15 Eyes of Ender as the player will need a fair amount to make it to The Stronghold, where the End Portal resides.

By holding an Eye of Ender and using it, it will fly up into the sky. They will be guiding players to Stronghold. Every time a player throws, they have has a chance of breaking, which is why they'll need to craft at least 15.

By following the eyes, it will eventually go straight into the ground. When this happens, the player is right above Stronghold and is close to the End Portal Room.

What to do at the Portal Room?

Once the player scrounges through Stronghold, they will eventually run into the End Portal Room. They will need to fill the empty slots of the portal with their spare Eyes of Ender. Once all slots are filled, The End will begin. Hopefully the player will be ready by then.