How to defeat blazes in Minecraft 1.18 version

The Minecraft 1.18 update introduced a lot to the game, but a few parts of the game remained unchanged. The Caves & Cliffs Part 2 Update introduced higher mountains and deeper caves, but mobs and other dimensions remain untouched.

The Nether, home to tons of hostile mobs, has stayed the same since the 1.16 Nether update. Blazes, even after the 1.18 update, are one of the most important mobs in the game. Here's how to defeat them.

The best way to fight blazes in Minecraft 1.18 version

Blazes can only spawn naturally in the Nether. They don't spawn in the overworld unless players are using spawn eggs or commands. Even in the Nether, they don't spawn that frequently. Most Nether spawns won't have blazes around them.

Instead, Minecraft players will need to travel to a Nether fortress. Unfortunately, there's no particular way to find one. They spawn randomly, and if players don't enter the Nether and find one nearby, it can be awhile before they find one.

Once they do find a Nether fortress, there will be a few blaze spawners inside. These are the only places that blazes can spawn. There will be some floating around, but they all came from the same places.

Players will need a good sword to defeat them. They can light players on fire from far away, too, so good armor is also helpful. An iron sword can do the trick, but a diamond sword will kill blazes in two hits. An enchanted sword makes it a lot easier, too.

Spawners are usually found up a staircase, so Minecraft players may need to enclose the ceiling to make sure they don't fly away. Blazes are one of the most important mobs in the game, so players need to kill a lot of them.

Blazes (though not frequently) drop blaze rods when they are killed. These are necessary for Eyes of Ender, which are the only way to get into The End. They can also be crafted into blaze powder, another extremely important item in Minecraft.

