Minecraft Achievement Guide: Into Fire

Minecraft Bedrock Edition players earn the "Into Fire" achievement by picking up a blaze rod from the ground for the first time.

Blaze rods are one of those items in Minecraft that everyone needs to get at some point to beat the game, but they can be rather tricky to obtain. Even the top Minecraft speedrunners need to get lucky to get these rods quickly.

The only way to get a blaze rod through traditional Minecraft methods is by slaying blazes found in the Nether. Unfortunately, these blazes only reliably spawn and can be farmed from a single location.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft Bedrock Edition players can get their hands on a blaze rod, thus earning the "Into Fire" achievement.

How to earn the Minecraft Achievement "Into Fire"

Blazes are flying hostile mobs that can only be found in the Nether dimension of Minecraft. These mobs can only spawn inside of Nether Fortresses, which means plans will need to hunt down one of these structures to find them.

Luckily for Minecraft players, these structures are large and take up quite a lot of space. Once a player gets close to them, they should spot some of the bridges and other exterior aspects of one because of their sheer size.

A potion of night vision can also come in handy with trying to spot a Nether Fortresses. However, not all Minecraft players are fortunate enough to find a Nether Fortress right away. Where they spawn is not entirely random and actually does follow a rather specific pattern.

These structures tend to spawn in pockets along the Z-axis, which means players should travel north or south. If, after 100 blocks, a Minecraft player cannot find one, they should try moving diagonally to attempt to get in line with where the Northern Fortresses typically spawn.

Players who are running into extreme difficulty finding one of these Nether Fortresses can also use a handful of different online tools.

After finding a Nether Fortress, the rest of the requirements for earning this achievement are rather simple. There are spawners for blazes that players can hunt down directly within a Nether Fortress.

They are typically located on a small platform accessible from a three-block staircase. Blazes can also naturally spawn anywhere in a Nether Fortress where there is a light level of 11 or less.

Minecraft players will need to kill these mobs until a blaze rod is dropped, pick it up from the ground, and they will earn the "Into Fire" achievement on Bedrock Edition.