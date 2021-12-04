Minecraft redditor gets the end poem tattooed on his arm, community reacts

Minecraft has a tedious process in the name of game or story progression. The game’s story path takes players all the way from the grassy plains of the Overworld to the winding network of caves below them, and onto the fiery depths of the Nether.

It all culminates in a ferocious boss fight with the Ender Dragon. Some players are so inspired by the game, they take part of it into the real world. One of these players is redditor u/syceried.

Yesterday, Redditor u/syceried uploaded a picture on the official Minecraft subreddit r/Minecraft, which involved him getting a Minecraft-themed tattoo. The tattoo was located on his left forearm and read an excerpt from the infamous End poem in Minecraft, which said “and the universe said I love you because you are love”. The phrase was etched in the same font as it is written in Minecraft itself.

The End poem in Minecraft lasts seven minutes and forty two seconds and is a part of the credits for the game. It can only be accessed after beating the Ender Dragon. A portal similar to the End portal opens up as the player lands the final blow to the giant mob and watches it crumble into a million pieces while collecting the thousands of experience points raining from the skies.

Reactions

The tattoo was showered with compliments and appreciation by the Minecraft community on reddit. While some admired the print work of the tattoo artist, others recounted their own experience with the beautiful poem.

One user appreciated the tattoo and said that it "came out super". The player then proceeded to joke about the player getting the rest of the poem tattooed onto his body as well.

Minecraft is a game that inspires players to build, explore, and do whatever it takes to survive. No place in the game is safe, with the threat of death and loss of progression always close by. From the thrilling rush of adventure when soaring across the world with an Elytra, to the crippling fear felt by players as an Enderman growls and chases them, each of these factors helps players forge an emotional connection with the game.

