5 best Minecraft modpacks for progression and quests

Minecraft is a wonderful, open-ended game with a singular, overarching goal: to defeat the Ender dragon. However, some players might be looking for an experience that is more focused on quests and progression.

Thankfully, Minecraft allows players to use texture packs and modpacks to play in a world of their liking.

Listed below are the five best Minecraft modpacks for progression and quests, sorted by popularity.

5) Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles (Minecraft 1.12.2)

Dungeons, Dragons and Space Shuttles is a hardcore adventure and expert quest pack for Minecraft 1.12.2.

This modpack comes with a large variety of additions: a challenging and customized food system, a brewing system for making alcoholic beverages, new genetic mutations, extended crafting tables, artisan workshops, over 20 new ores and blocks, and so much more.

It also has new biomes, stargates, massive underground structures around dungeons, new mobs (dragons, cyclopes, hippogryphs), airships, jetpacks and much more.

4) All of Fabric 3

All of Fabric 3 is a 1.16.5 modpack built on the Fabric loader. This mod pack comes with more than 300 quests, over 40 new biomes (including the Overworld, Nether and the End), over 300 new food types, a thrilling cave system, three new world types (simplex, survival island and ecotones), and more.

If players are looking for a modpack focused on adventure with tons of new features, All of Fabric 3 is definitely a good option.

3) MC Eternal

MC Eternal 1.4.4 is a quest-based modpack that has different quest chapters. The chapter breakdowns are as follows: introduction, agriculture, exploration, magic and spellcasting, science, advanced science, space exploration, bosses and challenges.

Some of the features of the modpack include over 750 quests, dozens of tameable pets and creatures, a unique bounty system, an economic system, distinctive RPG elements, custom dungeons, legendary artifacts, a GUI shop, and so much more.

2) SevTech: Ages (Minecraft 1.12.2)

SevTech: Ages is meant for Minecraft 1.12.2. The modpack focuses on providing the player with a long-term progression experience. As players progress through hundreds of advancements, they will unlock new "ages."

In this modpack, players will start their first world with nothing. As players progress, they will unlock new features, items and blocks. The player's main goal is to follow through the advancement system from the stone age all the way into space.

1) Roguelike Adventures and Dungeons (Minecraft 1.12.2)

Roguelike Adventures and Dragons is meant for Minecraft version 1.12.2. This modpack is completely focused on adventure, exploration, looting and fighting.

In this modpack, players will fight their way through the dungeons, improve their skills and gear, complete quests and conquer new undiscovered dangerous dimensions.

Some notable features of this modpack include dungeons, dragons, mazes, puzzles, traps, harder and smarter mobs, increased mob variety, quests, airships, and the ability to level up skills and equipment.

