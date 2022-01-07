How to beat the End in Minecraft Bedrock and Java (2022)

The game of Minecraft most definitely has an end, quite literally. There is a realm in Minecraft called the End, where players can go to finish the game. But before the end credits roll, players will have to complete a task, perhaps the most difficult task in the game. They will have to fight and defeat the Ender Dragon.

From the very beginning, Minecraft had an End realm where the beastly boss mob lives. Players find the rare End portal in the Overworld and jump in to fight the boss mob. As the new updates are introduced to Minecraft, there are many new players who will play the game. Here is how to beat the End in both Minecraft Bedrock and Java.

Ways to beat the End in Minecraft Bedrock and Java (2022)

The only way to beat the End in Minecraft Bedrock and Java is to fight and kill the Ender Dragon. Only after killing the Ender Dragon can the players peacefully explore other End islands.

Equipments required

Defeating the Ender Dragon is slightly different in Bedrock Edition and Java Edition, simply due to some fighting and movement tactics. However, players from both the editions will need loads of food, the best weapons and armor, strong blocks like cobblestone, ender pearls for a quick escape and loads of beds to deal damage to the dragon.

Entering the End and destroying End Crystals

The main End island (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

When players enter the End portal, they will have to reach the main End island. If players are lucky, they will spawn on the island, if not, they can throw the ender pearls to reach it.

After this, players will have to destroy every End crystal located on top of each obsidian tower. End Crystals regenerat the dragon's health, hence they must be destroyed before dealing with the dragon. Players can use any kind of ranged weapon to destroy them.

Fighting the Ender Dragon

Ender Dragon (Image via AnimoApps)

In the Bedrock Edition, players have a slight advantage, as they can spam their weapons whenever the dragon comes to the bedrock fountain in the center. When the dragon swoops down to reach the center, players can act quickly to place and spam beds near the dragon's head.

While in Java Edition, players will have to time their attacks to critically damage the dragon. One advantage Java Edition players have is that they can enable hitboxes of the dragon to aim their attacks more accurately.

Beds explode in the End realm, hence they can deal heavy damage to the dragon. Make sure to place and explode beds only near the bedrock fountain. This can do the most damage to the dragon, killing it faster.

After the Dragon is killed, players will be able to get the dragon's egg and return to the overworld via the end portal generated at the center of the bedrock fountain.

