How to make and use End Crystals in Minecraft 1.18 version

With the release of the Minecraft 1.18 version, many players will jump back into the open-world survival game to explore new features. Since they will be playing the game from a fresh perspective, will probably wish to fight the Ender Dragon to complete the game. Hence, they should know everything about End Crystals.

There are various types of lethal items in Minecraft 1.18 version which act as ultra-powerful weapons. Some can be normally crafted with basic resources, some can only be found in the wild, but none of them are as powerful as End Crystals.

When players enter the End realm to fight the Ender Dragon, they destroy the End Crystals to damage the Ender Dragon and stop it from healing itself. However, there is much more to them than first-time players might know about.

Crafting recipe and uses of End Crystals in Minecraft 1.18 version

How to make End Crystals in Minecraft 1.18 version

In Minecraft 1.18, End Crystals can be naturally found in the main End island. They naturally generate on top of each obsidian tower. While players can destroy the crystals, they can't be broken and obtained. Hence, players can only get End Crystals by crafting them on their own.

To craft an End Crystal, players will need the following:

Eye of Ender - Combining Ender pearls and Blaze rods

Ghast tear - Obtained by killing Ghasts

Glass blocks

End Crystal crafting recipe (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have all these items, they can make an End Crystal by using a crafting table. The Eye of Ender can be placed in the middle, with the Ghast tear right below it and glass blocks surrounding them.

Upon crafting, the players will have the End Crystals. The main point to remember is that an End Crystal can only be placed and interacted with on an obsidian or a bedrock block.

Uses of End Crystals in Minecraft 1.18 version

The main use of the naturally-generated End Crystals in Minecraft 1.18 is to restore the health of the Ender Dragon. They are located on top of the obsidian towers, regenerating the Dragon's health whenever a player attacks it. However, this is not the only use for End Crystals.

End Crystals reviving the Ender Dragon (Image via Minecraft)

After players craft End Crystals, they can respawn the Ender Dragon by placing End Crystals on the Bedrock Fountain. This allows the players to fight the dragon once again.

End Crystals are also popular weapons and many players use them to attack other players or mobs. As End Crystals create a huge explosion after being used, they are considered to be one of the most dangerous weapons in Minecraft.

