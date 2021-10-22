5 best Minecraft enchantments for beginners to defeat the Ender dragon

In the endless world of Minecraft, players will come across various types of mobs, but none matches the strength of boss mobs. As of version 1.17, Minecraft has two bosses - the Wither and the Ender dragon.

While the Ender dragon is weaker than the Wither, it doesn't allow players to run away. During the battle with the Ender dragon, the exit portal gets blocked. Players can only leave the End dimension by dying or killing the final boss of Minecraft.

Thanks to the enchanting system, beginners can enhance their armors and weapons to have a better chance against the Ender dragon. This article lists five of the best enchantments for defeating Minecraft's final boss.

Ideal Minecraft enchantments for defeating the Ender dragon

5) Feather falling

Any player who has fought the Ender dragon knows about its knockback attack. The Ender dragon can launch players high up into the sky. Players without water buckets usually fall to their deaths.

With Feather Falling enchantment, players can significantly reduce the fall damage in Minecraft. It is a boot-only enchantment with a maximum level of IV. A set of armor enchanted with Protection IV and Feather Falling IV can survive a fall of around 100 blocks.

4) Protection

The Ender dragon is Minecraft's final boss. Without a doubt, players will need this enchantment to reduce the overall damage. Protection enchantment is a versatile enchantment as it protects from almost every type of damage.

While fighting the endgame boss, players will have to face magic attacks and knockbacks. At level IV, Protection enchantment reduces damage by 16% in Java and 20% in Bedrock Edition.

3) Sharpness

Sharpness V (Image via Minecraft)

The Ender dragon is a flying mob and shoots dragon fireballs at players. After the end crystals are destroyed, the Ender dragon will come over the exit portal and heal itself. This is the perfect time to beat Minecraft's final boss.

With a Sharpness V sword, players can deal severe damage to the Ender dragon in just a few hits. Experienced Minecrafters would like to use explosives like beds or TNTs to kill the dragon faster.

2) Infinity

Infinity bow (Image via Minecraft)

Infinity is among the most valuable enchantments in Minecraft. It is a bow-only enchantment that provides players with infinite arrows as long as one arrow is in inventory.

As the Ender dragon stays mainly in the air, players will need arrows to damage it. With Infinity enchantment, players can save their inventory space and bring other useful items like slow-falling potions.

1) Power

Illegal power bow (Image via Minecraft)

Power is arguably the best enchantment for bows in Minecraft. An arrow shot from the Power V bow can do critical damage of 25 heart points. Even if it is not a critical hit, arrows will damage 15 heart points.

With the enchantments mentioned in this list, defeating the Ender dragon becomes an easy task for anybody. Beginners should focus on getting these enchantments if they are scared of fighting the Ender dragon.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

