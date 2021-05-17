How to choose bow enchantments in Minecraft Java Edition

In Minecraft, there are two categories of weapons: melee and ranged. Most players master both types of weapons to stay flexible in any battle. Out of all the weapons, many Minecraft players prefer to use a bow for its ability to take out enemies from a ranged distance.

Using enchantments, players can buff their bows and deal more damage. However, choosing the proper enchantments is the real problem because some are not compatible with each other. Moreover, the experience cost increases with every enchantment.

This article dives into bow enchantments and how to choose them.

How to choose bow enchantments in Minecraft

It is wise to consider the advantages of each enchantment before enchanting their bow. Players should prioritize infinity first and then mending, unbreaking, flame, and power for their bows in Minecraft.

Infinity

Shooting infinite arrows (Image via Minecraft)

Infinity is one of the few enchantments that players should prioritize. A bow enchanted with infinity can fire infinite arrows as long as there is at least one arrow in the player's inventory.

Players can obtain infinity enchantment through enchanting tables, loot chests, and villager trading. With infinity, players won't have to worry about carrying arrows in Minecraft.

The only downside of infinity is that it isn't compatible with mending enchantment. Due to this, players have to repair their bow on an anvil.

Unbreaking and Mending

Unbreaking and mending (Image via Minecraft)

Unbreaking and Mending are a must-have enchantment for all tools, weapons, and armors. Every piece of equipment has specific durability points, which get consumed every time they are used.

Unbreaking enchantment increases durability, whereas mending helps in recovering the durability points. With unbreaking and bending, bows will last for a long time and can be restored quickly.

Flame

Flame enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

With the flame enchantment, players will shoot fire arrtowill make the target burn and cause fire damage.

This enchantment also works with infinity enchantment, so players can shoot as many fire arrows as they want to. It is similar to the fire aspect enchant for swords, except flame has only one level.

Power

The power enchantment (Image via Minecraft)

Power enchantment increases the arrow damage done by now. Power enchantment has a maximum level of five. Check out the increase in damage per level:

The power I: increases arrow damage by 50%

Power II: increases arrow damage by 75%

Power III: increases arrow damage by 100%

Power IV: increases arrow damage by 125%

Power V: increases arrow damage by 150%

Using power enchantment, players can deal a lot of extra damage from their bow. One of the best ways to obtain the Power V enchantment is through villager trading. By zombifying and curing the villagers, players can buy power V books at the cost of one emerald in Minecraft.

Punch

Punch enchantment adds knockback to arrows. There are two levels, and each level increases the knockback dealt by an arrow. This enchantment should be the last priority as it only adds knockback but no extra damage in Minecraft.