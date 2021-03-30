List of all Minecraft enchantments and their uses

One of Minecraft's best features is that players can place weapon enchantments on just about anything. Enchantments can be placed on armor, tridents, swords, pickaxes, bows, axes, hoes, etc!

Enchantments are placed using an enchantment table or using an enchanted book in an anvil. If players would like better enchantments they will need to reach a higher experience level (the green bar) for the most powerful enchantments since enchantments cost experience levels.

Players may get stronger enchantments placed on the enchantment table by adding bookshelves around the table. Enchanting tables are crafted out of four obsidian two diamonds and one book.

Players may also find their own enchanted books around the world inside chests or other treasures. Players will need to place these in an anvil along with the item that they wish to enchant. Anvils are crafted using four iron ingots and three blocks of iron.

This article will give players a list of all the enchantments in Minecraft and what they do!

What does all the enchantments in Minecraft do?

Unbreaking

(Image via Fandom)

The Unbreaking enchantment in Minecraft is a great enchantment to have on basically anything.

This increases the durability of the item. This means players will be able to get more uses out of the item, and it will take much longer for it to break.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

Thorns

(Image via Wiki)

The thorns enchantment in Minecraft can be good for numerous things, but it also has a downside.

The good news is that the thorns reflect some of the damage the player takes onto the attacker when hit

The bad news is that thorns decrease the durability of the players armor very fast. Since thorns is protective and also causes harm to the other players, the armor wears out much faster and it is way easier to break.

Soul Speed

(Image via wiki)

Soul speed is an enchantment for boots in Minecraft. This enchantment allows players to walk faster on soul and or soul soil. Since these two items are inside the nether, this can help the player move faster in the Nether.

The downside of this enchantment is like thorns, this enchantment wears the boots down way faster than normal.

Smite

(Image via SeaofPixels on YouTuube)

This enchantment isn't the best enchantment in Minecraft, but it can assist players a lot in defeating the Wither.

The smite enchantment increases the amount of damage that players deal to undead mobs. This means smite will have no effect on any other mob except undead such as zombies, skeletons, zoglins, zombies piglins, or the wither.

Silk Touch

(Image via Forum)

The silk touch enchantment forces blocks that players mine to drop as the block themselves. For example when diamonds are mined, they will drop as diamond blocks instead of diamond ore.

This enchantment also allows players to mine fragile objects without breaking them like glass for example.

Sharpness

(Image via Reddit)

The sharpness enchantment increases the amount of damage that the melee weapon deals.

Sharpness is a good enchantment for players to have on a sword since it will increase the amount of damage that the sword does to mobs. Sharpness adds 1.25% additional damage on each enchantment level. The max level of enchantment for sharpness is level five.

Riptide

(Image via Sketchfab)

Riptide is an enchantment exclusive to tridents in Minecraft. Riptide causes the player to launch into the air when the trident is thrown. This means players will be able to ride on the trident sort of like a flying broom stick!

The only tricky thing about this enchantment is that it only is available when it is raining or inside of water.

Respiration

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

This enchantment is for the helmet armor in Minecraft. Respiration allows players to swim longer under water and increases the amount of time that they can stay underwater without losing any oxygen.

Players will be able to explore underwater monuments and creatures longer with this enchantment.

Quick Charge

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Quick charge decreases the amount of time it takes a player to reload a crossbow. Reloading can be a crucial moment in Minecraft if the player is in the middle of a hostile fight with a mob.

Quick charge will allow the player to reload faster and be able to shoot the mob before the mob shoots them.

Punch

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Punch is an enchantment that goes on regular bows in Minecraft. This enchantment is very similar to a knockback.

The punch enchantment increases how far the bow arrow knocks mobs back. It's kind of like the mob got "punched."

Protection

(Image via Reddit)

Protection enchantment reduces the amount of damage players take from any type of damage in the Minecraft world.

Protection is placed on armor and it helps protect players from damage such as blasts, fire, and attacks by mobs.

Projectile Protection

(Image via SnowflakeMCPE on YouTube)

This enchantment reduces projectile damage such as damage from arrows, thrown tridents, ghast and blaze fireballs.

This is a good enchantment to have to protect players from skeletons and inside of the Nether fortress.

Power

(Image via wiki)

Power is an enchantment that is placed on a bow in Minecraft. This enchantment increases the amount of damage that the arrow shot from the bow deal.

Piercing

(Image via Captain obvious on YouTube)

Piercing is an enchantment that players can place on crossbows. This enchantment allows arrows that are shot from the crossbow to pass through multiple items or mobs.

This enchantment can be really useful if a player is fighting a group of mobs or farming Xp from a mob spawner.

Multishot

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Multishot is another enchantment exclusive for crossbows in Minecraft. This enchantment allows players to shoot three arrows at the cost of only one arrow.

Players will only have to use one arrow out of their inventory, but shoot three. Players will also only be able to pick up one bow off the ground and not three.

Mending

(Image via xisumavoid on Youtube)

Mending takes the XP that players gain from mining or killing mobs and uses it to repair the durability of the item that is enchanted with mending. This is one of the best enchantments for players to have in Minecraft.

Mending is a treasure enchantment, meaning it can only be found in the Minecraft world and not on an enchantment table.

Lure

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Lure is an enchantment that is placed on fishing poles. This enchantment decreases the amount of time it takes for players to attract loot onto the fishing pole.

Luck of the Sea

(Image via Minecraft Fandom)

This is another enchantment that players may place on fishing poles. Luck of the sea increases the rate of good loot that players may gain from fishing such as enchanted books, etc.

Loyalty

(Image via YouTube)

This enchantment gives the trident in Minecraft sort of a boomerang effect, as the Trident returns to the player after it is thrown.

Looting

(Image via YouTube)

Looting increases the amount of loot that a mob drops when slain by a sword. This enchantment will cause the mob to drop more of the rare kinds of loot upon death.

Knockback

(Image via RajCraft on youtube)

Knockback is an enchantment that is placed on swords in Minecraft. Knockback increases the range that the target is knocked backwards when attacked using the sword.

Infinity

(Image via BinfaCraft on Youtube)

Infinity is an enchantment that players may place on bows in Minecraft. This enchantment allows players to shoot bows without using up any bows from their inventory. Basically, giving players maximum ammo.

Impaling

(Image via YouTube)

Impaling is a trident enchantment that increases the amount of damage that a player deals to naturally spawning sea mobs while using the trident.

Frost Walker

(Image via Reddit)

This enchantment allows players to turn the water beneath them into ice when walking across it. Frost walker also prevents players from taking damage while standing on magma cubes.

Fortune

(Image via Forum)

Fortune increases the chances of certain blocks dropping when mining. For example, players may have a higher chance of flint dropping out of blocks when mining.

Flame

(Image via RajCraft on youtube)

This enchantment is placed on bows in Minecraft. Flame causes the arrows that are shot from the bows to set the target on fire.

Fire Protection

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

Players may place this enchantment on any piece of armor using an enchantment table. Fire protection reduces the amount of damage players take from fire and the burn time.

Fire Aspect

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

This enchantment is placed on swords in Minecraft. Fire aspect causes the target to be set on fire when struck by the sword.

Feather Falling

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Feather falling is placed on the boot armor in Minecraft. This enchantment decreases the amount of damage players take from falling.

Efficiency

(Image via wiki)

Efficiency increases the players mining speed. Players will be able to mine blocks faster, and it will take less time to mine large blocks such as obsidian.

Depth Strider

(Image via RajCraft on Youtube)

This enchantment increases the speed at which players move underwater. Players will be able to swim faster while in water.

Curse of Vanishing

(Image via RajCraft on youtube)

This enchantment forces the players item to be dropped upon death. This means that if the player happens to die, they will not be able to pick up their item.

Curse of Binding

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Curse of binding prevents players from being able to remove armor from the armor slots once the player places it. The armor will only be removed if broken or if the player dies.

Channeling

(Image via Forum)

This enchantment causes the trident to channel a bolt of lightning when hit by lightning during a thunderstorm.

Blast Protection

(Image via lifewire)

Blast Protection reduces the amount of damage that a player takes from explosion damage. This enchantment is good against creepers and TNT.

Bane of Arthropods

(Image via Minecraft)

This enchantment increases the amount of damage that players deal to arthropod mobs such as spiders, cave spiders, bees, etc.

Aqua Affinity

(Image via Akan22 on Youtube)

Aqua affinity in Minecraft increases the players underwater mining speed. This enchantment allows players to mine underwater blocks just as fast as land blocks.