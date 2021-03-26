5 best Minecraft bow enchantments for 1.16

Minecraft has multiple weapon options for players to choose from when slaying mobs. Players may choose from weapons ranging from just a sword all the way to a trident!

One of the weapons players is a bow! Bows are pretty easy to craft and are commonly found in the Minecraft world.

Bows are not very hard to find. Players have a chance of dropping a bow when slaying a skeleton or they can sometimes even be found in the inside of village chests. Players may craft a bow on the crafting table by using three sticks and three strings.

A good feature of this weapon is that players are able to place enchantments on it. Bows have seven total enchantments that can be placed on them, but some of them are really just not good for a bow.

This article will explain which enchantments are best on bows in 1.16 and what they do!

Top 5 bow enchantments for Minecraft 1.16

Unbreaking

Unbreaking is pretty much always going to be at the top of the list when ranking Minecraft enchantments. Unbreaking is one of the best enchantments players can place on just about anything

Unbreaking increases the durability of the bow and will allow players to get more use out of it without it breaking as fast and easy. Players will be able to slay more mobs with a chance of the bow's durability not reducing at all.

The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three. The higher the enchantment level is, the stronger the weapon will become.

Power

This Minecraft enchantment is similar to sharpness on a sword except for a bow in its own terms. This enchantment increases the amount of damage that a bow deals to mobs.

Power enchantment is great to have on bows because of the extra damage. A bow is a very handy tool for players when fighting the ender dragon, and a bow enchanted with power can be potent.

The max level of enchantment for power is level five, and for each level of enchantment the bow deals an additional 1.25% damage.

Mending

Mending is a universal enchantment in Minecraft that can be placed on both weapons and armor. Mending is a very helpful enchantment for players, especially for bows.

The mending enchantment allows players to take the XP that they earn from mining or killing mobs and repair their weapon with it. Whenever the player is using the bow and they collect experience points, those points will go towards rehabilitating the durability of the bow.

Players should note that the experience that is earned will not go towards both the XP bar and the weapon. When mending is on it will only go towards the weapon.

Mending is a treasure enchantment. This means players will never find it on an enchantment table. Players will have to go out into the Minecraft world and search for it. The max level of enchantment for mending is level one.

Infinity

The infinity enchantment for Minecraft allows the bow to shoot an infinite amount of arrows. This enchantment allows players to shoot their bows without any of their arrows.

This enchantment is very helpful because players will not have to keep a stack of bows stashed in their inventory. Players will now be able to shoot the bow without the number of arrows in their inventory going down.

The max level of enchantment for infinity is level one.

Flame

The flame enchantment in Minecraft turns the arrows that are shot from the bows into flaming arrows! The flame enchantment allows players to place their target on fire when the target is hit with the enchanted bow.

The max level of enchantment for flame is level one. Players can find the flame enchantment on the enchanting table.