5 best Minecraft enchantments for killing the Ender Dragon 

The Ender Dragon in Minecraft is the most dangerous mob that players will face in the Minecraft world. The Ender Dragon in Minecraft is considered the boss mob in Minecraft and is only located in the End.

To spawn the Ender Dragon, players will need to locate the stronghold and activate the end portal using the ender eyes to access the end. Players will then need to spawn the Ender Dragon by placing ender crystals around the final portal.

It is not that easy to kill the Ender Dragon in Minecraft, and players may want to come prepared when preparing themselves to slay the dragon. Players should make sure that the weapons they are using are strong enough to kill the Ender Dragon. Players can make their weapons stronger by using weapon enchantments.

Weapon enchantments can assist the player in killing the Ender Dragon by granting their weapons the ability to be stronger.

Top 5 enchantments for killing the Enderdragon in Minecraft

Protection

Protection is a good enchantment for players to have in Minecraft to fight just about anything. The protection enchantment in Minecraft protects players from overall damage done in the Minecraft world.

The enchantment protects players from all elements such as fire, blasts, attacks, lava, and fire. Protection is an armor enchantment, and players should equip their armor with this enchantment before going off to fight the Ender Dragon.

The max level of enchantment for protection is enchantment level four.

Sharpness

Sharpness is an enchantment that players can equip on their sword to make it stronger. Sharpness on a sword increases the amount of damage that the sword deals to the target.

Sharpness is a really good enchantment to have in Minecraft when fighting the Ender Dragon. It can increase the amount of damage that the player deals to the mob.

The max level of enchantment for sharpness is level five. Each level of enchantment grants the sword with +1% damage dealt on each strike. This means players will have the ability to deal up to 5% more damage to mobs using sharpness.

Blast Protection

Blast protection is another armor enchantment in Minecraft that players may equip to their armor to protect them from explosions. This enchantment can be helpful to players when players are in the End because it can protect them from end crystals.

The Ender Dragon will shoot acid fire balls at the player while the attack is going on. Blast protection will help protect players from these fire balls and will reduce the amount of damage players take from them.

The max level of enchantment for blast protection in Minecraft is enchantment level four. The higher the enchantment, the more protection the player will be provided with.

Thorns

The thorn enchantment in Minecraft is another enchantment that is beneficial to players when defeating the Ender Dragon. Thorns is another armor enchantment that players can equip by using an enchantment table.

Thorns cause the attacker to be damaged when they deal damage to the wearer of the armor. This means that when the ender dragon attacks the player, the damage will be reflected off of the player and right back onto the dragon.

The only downside with this enchantment is that it can cause the player's armor to break faster. Since this armor provides protection for players and basically serves as a mirror for damage, the armor's durability goes down faster since it is working overtime.

The max level of enchantment for thorns is level three. The higher the enchantment level, the more protection the player will be provided with.

Power

The power enchantment in Minecraft is an enchantment that can be equipped on bows in Minecraft. This enchantment increases the amount of damage that the arrow shot from the bow deals.

Since the Ender Dragon is a flying mob, the bow is a useful tool that players can take with them to the End. A bow will assist players in shooting the Ender Dragon when it is flying in the sky.

If players only take a sword with them to kill the Ender Dragon, they may have a harder experience since the Ender Dragon is mostly airborne during the whole fight. Players will have to wait for the dragon to come down to ground level to hit it without using a bow. However, using a bow will allow players to shoot the dragon while it is moving around in the air (if they have steady aim, of course).

The max level of enchantment for power is level five. The higher the level of enchantment, the increased amount of damage the arrow deals.