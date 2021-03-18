Ranking Elytra enchantments in Minecraft

Elytras are one of the coolest items a player can possess in Minecraft. It allows players to fly around the map, making travel faster in-game. Elytras usually last for around seven minutes due to durability. Surprisingly, this item can be enchanted.

Elytras have four enchantments that can be placed on them. Some are more helpful than others. Elytra enchantments can repair a broken item and also increase its usage.

Where to find Elytras?

Elytras can only be found inside the End cities. The End can be accessed by locating the stronghold and activating the End Portal.

Elytra will be found inside the End ship. Players can locate them hanging on the wall of the ship inside a frame. To acquire the object, remove the Elytra from the frame and store it in the inventory.

How do Elytras work?

The Elytra replaces the chest plate when being used. Players cannot wear the chest plate armor and the Elytra at the same time. Failing to operate the Elytra correctly will land the player in the void.

Players may also take fall damage in the overworld if they drop to the ground from an Elytra. These items are boosted by fireworks, and it will then allow players to cover large distances. Gunpowder and paper are needed to craft fireworks.

This article lists the Minecraft Elytra enchantments in the order of best to worst.

Minecraft Elytra enchantments ranked best to worst

#1 - Unbreaking

(Image via Reddit)

Unbreaking is probably the best enchantment for everything in Minecraft. Unbreaking increases the durability of the item. It gives the items more use and allows the weapon to be used with a decreased durability chance.

Players will be able to use the elytra in Minecraft without a chance of the durability going down at all. The max level of enchantment for unbreaking is level three.

#2 - Mending

(Image via Reddit)

Like unbreaking, mending is just an all-around good enchantment to have on anything in Minecraft.

Mending is a really hard enchantment to find. It is a treasure enchantment, which means players will only be able to find it in the open-world, rather than on an enchantment table.

The mending enchantment takes the XP that a player earns, and uses it to repair the broken item enchanted with mending. Since mending is a treasure enchantment, there is only one level of enchantment.

#3 - Curse of Binding

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

This enchantment is not one of the better enchantments in Minecraft, and it definitely isn’t the most loved one either.

Curse of binding forces the player to keep the elytra in their armor slot once it is placed. The Elytra cannot be removed from the slot until the player dies or the Elytra breaks.

The max level of enchantment for curse of binding is level one.

#4 - Curse of Vanishing

(Image via RajCraft on YouTube)

Along with the curse of binding, this Minecraft enchantment really is another curse in the Minecraft world. This enchantment, like mending, is also a treasure enchantment which can only be found in the open world.

Curse of vanishing forces the player’s item to disappear upon death. This means that even if a player dies by accident, their item will disappear.

The max level of enchantment for curse of vanishing is level one.