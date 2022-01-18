5 best items to have while exploring the End in Minecraft

Despite Minecraft being a game with endless possibilities, it most definitely has an end. There is a literal End realm to which players can venture and defeat the Ender Dragon to effectively complete the game. However, before entering the dangerous realm, they should prepare themselves as it is an unforgiving territory.

The End realm is a bottomless place where if players fall, they won't be able to survive and will die. It has various islands that are suspended in the air and separated from each other. Even after defeating the Ender Dragon, if players want to explore the realm, they should have a set of important items handy at all times.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Top 5 items to have while exploring the End realm in Minecraft

5) Carved Pumpkin

Carved pumpkin as helmet (Image via Minecraft)

By wearing a carved pumpkin as a helmet, players can avoid any Enderman encounter. Enderman cannot identify players if they are wearing a carved pumpkin.

4) Ender Chest

End cities also spawn Ender chest (Image via Minecraft)

While exploring the realm, players might need some important items on the go. Hence, having an ender chest in one's inventory is always a good idea. Players can store important potions or food in the chest and use it anywhere.

3) Totem of Undying

Totem of Undying (Image via Mojang)

A totem of undying is always a good item to keep whenever traversing in a dangerous realm. Even though it is rendered useless if players fall in the void, it can still come in clutch if players are encountering loads of Enderman or Shulkers.

2) Strong Blocks

Bridging in End realm (Image via Mojang)

Islands in this realm are not connected to each other, hence navigating between them can be tricky. Two or three stacks of blocks can come in handy as players can bridge their way through. Blocks can also be used to make safehouses in the realm.

1) Ender Pearls

Ender pearls in End realm (Image via Mojang)

Arguably the most important item to have while exploring the End realm is Ender Pearls. Ender pearls can teleport players wherever they throw it. Hence, even if players are falling in the void, they can throw ender pearls to the surface of a block to teleport and survive.

