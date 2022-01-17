What are the best uses of Cave biomes in Minecraft 1.18?

For the first time in history, Cave biomes were introduced to Minecraft with the Caves and Cliffs update in 2021. The 1.18 update brought two new cave biomes called Lush Caves and Dripstone Caves. Soon after the update was released, players from all around the world jumped into the game to explore the new biomes.

These new cave biomes complemented each other nicely, with one being a beautiful cave with lots of greenery and Axolotls, whereas the other had dangerous pointed stalactites and stalagmites that can hurt players.

Best uses of Cave biomes in Minecraft 1.18

Dripstone Caves

Dripstone Cave biome is not the most liked cave biome in Minecraft 1.18 because of its dangerous terrain and loads of mobs spawns. However, players can make great use of the items they get from this biome.

Pointed Dripstone as trap

Pointed dripstone trap (Image via u/bog5000 Reddit)

After the pointed dripstone was first introduced, players instantly thought of making clever traps with them to kill mobs or other players. These pointed dripstones can be either stalactites or stalagmites and can be used to setup various traps.

Pointed Dripstone for unlimited water and lava

pointed dripstone lava farm (Image via Mojang)

Many players have figured out a way to create an unlimited source of water and lava. For this, they just have to place water or lava on top of a pointed dripstone block and a cauldron beneath it. Water or lava will slowly drip into the cauldron while the water or lava above the dripstone block won't run out.

Lush Caves biome

Lush Cave biomes are one of the most beautiful biomes introduced in update 1.18. These have various types of vegetation and cute Axolotls. Players can surely do a lot with this biome.

Lush Cave builds

Lush Cave build (Image via u/PlaidSCG Reddit)

The Lush Cave biome offers a lot of room for players to imagine and make new types of cave builds. The friendly and beautiful surroundings of a Lush Cave can be used to make a cozy house or even a mysterious structure.

Decorative items from a Lush Cave

Lush Cave in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

As players enter the Lush Cave, they are greeted with all types of new vegetation. From Glowberries to small dripleaves, it is filled with flora. Hence, players can collect these plants and vegetation to later use them as decoration in their builds.

Axolotls

Axolotls in Minecraft 1.18 (Image via Mojang)

After the Caves and Cliffs part 2 update, Axolotls exclusively spawned in Lush Cave biomes. Hence, if players want to find and collect these cute predators, they will have to find a Lush Cave first.

