3 best places to find Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.18

The Minecraft 1.18 update is finally out, completing the Caves and Cliffs update. Mojang has claimed this to be their most significant update yet and has packed a lot into it. One of the update's main features is the addition of 8 new biomes, one of them being the Lush Caves Biome.

As the players jump into the Minecraft 1.18 world, they will notice huge changes in the generation of the world, find new types of caves, and much more. Lush Caves Biome is one of the most beautiful biomes Mojang has ever added.

Unfortunately, finding one of these caves can be tricky and tedious as they're not as common as other biomes.

Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.18: Top 3 places to find them

3) A huge cave

Lush caves biome in a huge cave (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Minecraft players are always mining deep under the ground to find various sorts of hidden riches. Hence, they could discover Lush Caves in Minecraft 1.18 spawning in any cave. Usually, one of the best Lush Caves biome generation is generated in a huge cave. This gives players a lot of room to explore the biome.

Mojang also added a trick to find this beautiful biome. Players can find an Azalea tree on the surface, which indicates a Lush Cave right below it. Players can then dig down from there to find the biome.

2) Open Lush Caves biome

Exposed Lush Caves biome (Image via u/stephenazas Reddit)

If players are lucky enough, they can find a Lush Caves biome near the surface. In the Minecraft 1.18 update, the caves are getting huge and are tearing open the overworld surface. Hence, players can find huge openings which go down into a cave.

Finding an open Lush Caves biome is rare, but if players explore enough, they can find the beautiful biome blooming near the surface.

1) Lush Caves connected to structures

Lush caves biome in a Mineshaft (Image via Minecraft)

One of the rarest places to find a Lush Caves biome in Minecraft 1.18 is in one of the naturally generated structures inside the caves. Players can discover Lush Caves spawning anywhere in the caves.

It can also generate inside structures like Mineshafts, Strongholds, and Dungeons. Lush Caves biomes can be blended with these structures to give a unique sight.

