5 best biomes to build houses in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, Mojang introduced eight new biomes in their open-world survival game. The Caves and Cliffs update is finally complete, with the second part being released on November 30 for all. This is the game's biggest update yet, with a new generation of worlds, changes in ore distribution, new biomes and much more.

Minecraft 1.18 update features six new mountain sub-biomes and two cave biomes. With these new interesting biomes and a complete revamp of the world generation, players will have a lot of new space to make various types of builds and homes.

Top 5 biomes to build houses in Minecraft 1.18 update

5) Dripstone Caves

Ship build in a Dripstone Cave (Image via u/SillyNameHere002 Reddit)

Although Dripstone Caves are one of the most dangerous biomes introduced in the Minecraft 1.18 update, it can be a great place to make an evil lair. Players can also make a secure house with pointed dripstone protecting it from hostile mobs. Various unique build ideas can come for this dangerous biome.

4) Meadow

Meadow house in Minecraft (Image via Deviant Art)

Starkly contrasting Dripstone Caves, the newly added Meadow Biome is one of the safest and easiest biomes to build a house on. Players can get a beautiful area filled with flowers and a great background of the mountains behind them. This biome is usually generated at the foot of a mountain, hence it's the flattest of them all.

3) Jagged Peaks

Modern house on a mountain (Image via Minecraft)

One of the most difficult biomes to traverse through in the Minecraft 1.18 update is the new Jagged Peaks Biome. Players can build some really creative houses in this menacing-looking biome. One advantage of making a house on a mountain peak biome is that hardly any hostile mob or other players can reach your base easily.

2) Frozen Peaks

House built on a frozen mountain (Image via countessxnight16, Imgur)

The Minecraft 1.18 update brings a couple of mountain sub-biomes with loads of snow and ice, one of which is Frozen Peaks. This is a beautiful biome to make a mountain house on. Players can make igloos, a white modern house, dark oak wooden huts etc. which may look great on this biome. White snow with blue ice makes this biome stunning.

1) Lush Caves

Wooden hut in a Lush Cave (Image via u/PlaidSCG, Reddit)

Arguably the most beautiful biome added to the Minecraft 1.18 update is the Lush Cave Biome. With glowberries lightly illuminating Azalea bushes and adorable Axolotls swimming in water puddles, this biome can be a perfect abode for players. Players can make small wooden huts covered with vines to give it a more authentic look.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the opinion of the writer.

