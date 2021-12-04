Meadow biome in Minecraft 1.18 update: All you need to know

The Minecraft 1.18 update introduces the Meadow biome to the game. Arguably the biggest update in Minecraft history came with loads of new features like eight new biomes, revamped world generation, ore distribution and much more. One of the most serene and beautiful biomes added to the game was the Meadow biome.

Biomes are different types of regions in Minecraft differentiated by terrain, vegetation, temperature and so on. Out of eight new biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update, the Meadow biome is the most simple-looking mountain biome, and yet it has a lot to offer.

Meadow Biome in Minecraft 1.18 update: Flowers, mobs that can spawn and more

With the Minecraft 1.18 update, the game's developers are changing the overall terrain generation of the game. Hence, the mountains are getting a lot taller and more detailed. Six new mountain sub-biomes have also been added to the game, and one of them is the Meadow biome.

Meadow biome connected to Spruce forest (Image via Minecraft)

It is an uncommon cold biome filled with grass blocks, tall grass and lots of flowers. This biome is generated at the foot and on the slopes of mountains, and is the lowest biome out of all other newly added mountain biomes. It can also generate separately on a plateau, which is connected to plains and other temperate biomes. Trees rarely grow in this biome, with the occasional lone oak or birch tree.

Flowers and mobs in Meadow biome

Flowers and mobs in Meadow biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

As the name of the biome suggests, its main speciality is that it consists of numerous flowers growing all around the biome. Nearly all types of flowers grow in this biome except blue orchids, tulips, lilies of the valley and wither roses.

This is the only mountain biome where a village can naturally generate. If the biome has a tree, there is a high chance of bee hives generating on them. Sheep, donkeys, rabbits and villagers (if a village generates) are the only passive mobs that can spawn in this biome. Nearly all types of hostile mobs can spawn in this biome as well.

With the new terrain generation in Minecraft 1.18 update slightly enhancing mountains and caves, the Meadow biome is one of the few places where players can find flattish terrain. It's excellent for survival and players can set up camp in the beautiful Meadow biome.

Edited by Sabine Algur