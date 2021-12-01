Where to find new mountain biomes in Minecraft 1.18 update

With the new Minecraft 1.18 update releasing, 6 new mountain biomes have been added to the game. After the release of part 2, the Caves and Cliffs update is now complete. This update packs a lot of features like new world generation, light level change, ore distribution change etc.

As the name suggests, one of the main upgrades from Caves and Cliffs update is mountains. Based on the Minecraft 1.18 update, mountains are getting a lot bigger and taller than before. They are getting a much more distinct look and feel with the new biomes, and new world generation.

New mountain biomes and where to find them in Minecraft 1.18 update

New Mountain biomes

First, let's take a look at which new mountain biomes have been added to the game. Minecraft 1.18 update brings eight new biomes out of which six are mountain sub-biomes. Here is a list of all the new mountain biomes in the Minecraft 1.18 update:

Meadow

Grove

Snowy Slopes

Frozen Peaks

Stony Peaks

Jagged Peaks

Every new mountain sub-biome has its own speciality. Some have snow, some have ice, some have loads of flowers, etc. The old mountain sub-biome names have been changed with a prefix of 'windswept' before their names.

Snowy slopes biome (Image via Minecraft Wiki)

Where and how to find these new mountain biomes

When Mojang announced drastic changes to the generation of the world, they explained how the new terrain will generate and blend seamlessly with the old world generation. The developers elaborated that the pre-generated chunks of the world won't be disturbed by the new world generation.

Hence, keeping this in mind, the best way to find new mountain biomes in an existing Minecraft world, players will have to explore new chunks where they haven't been yet. This might take some time depending on the amount of world being explored.

Mountains can have multiple sub-biomes near each other (Image via Reddit)

For players starting a new world with the Minecraft 1.18 update, finding these mountain biomes can be easy as they will commonly generate because of the new world generation. Players can go exploring and will soon find new mountain biomes in all their glory.

