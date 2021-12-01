“We are updating!”: Minecraft star Tubbo announces Dream SMP will be updating to 1.18 version

Minecraft star Tubbo reveals that the Dream SMP server is getting a new Minecraft 1.18 version update! The long-awaited part 2 of the Caves and Cliffs update dropped at 11:00 am ET on November 30, as many fans and Minecraft content creators jumped into the game to explore the new caves and mountains.

While streaming, Tubbo announced that the 1.18 version would soon be added to the world-famous Minecraft server, Dream SMP. The Minecraft server houses over 30 top Minecraft content creators, and almost everyone, including Tubbo, was excited about the new 1.18 version update.

Minecraft streamer Tubbo reveals Dream SMP being updated to 1.18 version

Tubbo was casually streaming and chatting with his followers when he saw Dream's message allowing him to talk about the 1.18 version coming to Dream SMP. After this, Tubbo exclaimed and excitedly started telling his followers about it. He delightedly screamed this at 0:10 into the clip:

Chat, the Dream SMP is updating! We're getting the new terrain in like an hour!

Tubbo on his stream announcing Dream SMP getting 1.18 version update (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

Tubbo expressed his joy as his fans watching him got hyped and happy as well. Tubbo then read Dream's message about Dream SMP updating to 1.18 version in an hour. He also explained how server members could go to new land terrain by building a nether portal with crying obsidian.

After this, Tubbo started thinking of building his new project in the new terrain. He already started making the base in the old version, but he was hyped to be one of the first to explore the latest 1.18 version. He said this at 0:45 into the clip:

I just spent all this time building this new project here. But I would much rather build it the new land.

Tubbo on his stream (Image via Canooon, YouTube)

Tubbo started devising a plan to conquer all the new land from the 1.18 version update on the Dream SMP. He hyped his followers about how he will be the first to build a massive project and have the new land to himself. He plans to bring his ongoing project to new land, coming with the Minecraft 1.18 update.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha