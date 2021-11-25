Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt 5 Hunters finale rematch announced: Date, time, where to watch, and more

One of the most watched Minecraft videos is Dream's Minecraft Manhunt videos on YouTube. Dream, who is a sensation in the Minecraft YouTube community with over 20 million subscribers, recently announced his Minecraft Manhunt 5 Hunters finale rematch.

In the manhunt, Dream has to complete the game by killing the Ender Dragon without getting killed by the hunters played by his friends Sapnap, GeorgeNotFound, BadBoyHalo, and more. When his first Manhunt was released, it was one of a kind and quickly surged in popularity.

Everything to know about Dream's Minecraft Manhunt 5 finale rematch

Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt finale rematch premiere date and time

There has been a lot of buzz on Twitter since Dream announced the Manhunt finale rematch. The Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt finale rematch will be released on December 1 at 4:00 pm EST. In a recent tweet, he simply mentioned the date and time of the rematch.

Dream @Dream Dec 1st at 4PM EST, Premiering Live on Youtube Dec 1st at 4PM EST, Premiering Live on Youtube https://t.co/Cawjgpgst0

Where to watch Dream’s Minecraft Manhunt finale rematch

Dream's main content is always uploaded to YouTube. Hence, Dream's Minecraft Manhunt finale rematch will premiere live on his YouTube channel. The match might also premiere on channels of GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

Dream's Minecraft Manhunt (Image via Dream/YouTube)

Reactions to Dream’s announcement tweet

Twitter erupted when Dream mentioned the Minecraft Manhunt finale rematch. Thousands of his fans and other famous streamers flocked to his tweets to comment on the finale rematch.

Sapnap, one of the hunters in the Manhunt finale rematch, expressed his happiness at being the focus of attention on poster.

TommyInnit @tommyinnit @Dream This is a good looking poster Dream. youve got me excited. a little hyped. a little giggly. i wont lie to you @Dream This is a good looking poster Dream. youve got me excited. a little hyped. a little giggly. i wont lie to you

Well-known Minecraft streamer TommyInnit also appreciated the poster and humorously expressed his excitement for the manhunt.

awesamdude @theawesamdude @Dream Sliding in there like I slid in your moms dms @Dream Sliding in there like I slid in your moms dms

Awesamdude, one of the hunters in the Manhunt, joked about wanting to be a part of the conversation.

BadBoyHalo, another hunter to be featured in the upcoming manhunt, also expressed his excitement for the event.

Antfrost, the fifth member of the hunter's group, is also looking forward to the event.

karl :) @KarlJacobs_ @Dream I’m excited to watch live at 4pm EST on December 1 Dream! @Dream I’m excited to watch live at 4pm EST on December 1 Dream!

rae☀️ @Valkyrae @Dream Will be watching live December 1st at 4pm est on YouTube! @Dream Will be watching live December 1st at 4pm est on YouTube!

aimsey @aimseytv @Dream this is going to be good @Dream this is going to be good

Many other famous content creators and streamers expressed their excitement for the event.

Dream's Minecraft Manhunt has been the most successful series on his channel, with over 100 million views on his most watched manhunt video. He started his channel in 2019 and soon came up with the idea. He has been making manhunt videos with his best friends and fellow Minecraft streamers GeorgeNotFound, Sapnap, and BadBoyHalo ever since.

