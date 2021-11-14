"It wasn't part of Wilbur's ARG": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit responds to ARG rumors

TommyInnit is one of the most popular Minecraft streamers with millions of faithful followers. In addition to creating hilarious Minecraft content, he also does a lot of IRL content with his fellow Minecraft content creators. Recently TommyInnit apologized to his fans for not revealing that there was no ARG with Wilbur Soot.

A few days ago, TommyInnit was in Tubbo's IRL stream where he called Wilbur Soot and acted weirdly. Many of his fans speculated that a new ARG made by Wilbur Soot would involve TommyInnit. Recently, on his stream, he finally confirmed that there is no ARG story happening.

ARG rumors debunked by Minecraft streamer TommyInnit

In the clip, Minecraft streamer TommyInnit starts by confessing how he wronged his followers by lying on Tubbo's stream. He then started narrating what happened on Tubbo's stream, how he went outside and came back covered in mud. He stated this 20 seconds into the clip:

"Everyone thought it was part of Wilbur's ARG. It wasn't."

He admitted that he didn't stop anyone and let the speculations flow. He confessed that his actions on Tubbo's stream had no particular meaning to them. He entertained the audience with Wilbur Soot. He stated this at 30 seconds into the clip:

"To tell you all the truth, I did just go outside and rolled around in mud because I thought it would be awesome."

The Minecraft streamer humorously shared how his mother called him after Tubbo's stream to ask about his weird behavior. He stated how Wilbur Soot disproved ARG theories in his stream. But he let the rumors spread as he became interested in what theories his fans might come up with.

Soon, someone on his chat mentioned how TommyInnit looked traumatized during Tubbo's stream after rolling in mud. To this, he just chuckled and acknowledged it without giving any reason behind it. He stated this at 1:55 into the clip:

"Yeah, I know. I was just like, I'm gonna act like I've just rolled in mud. So I did."

TommyInnit apologized to his fans and followers for tacitly fueling rumors and not stemming them quickly. He finally debunked all theories by declaring that there won't be any ARG happening.

