"Happy Veterans Day": Minecraft streamer Dream hilariously commends SMP members who participated in L'manburg war

Dream SMP is arguably the most famous Minecraft server. It houses over 30 top streamers, all role-playing their characters and weaving gripping narratives. One of the main stories was of L'manburg, the biggest empire inside the server.

L'manburg was a free empire established in July 2020, fighting for their freedom against Dream, the owner of the Minecraft server. Wilbur Soot and TommyInnit were at the forefront of the empire.

Later, in November 2020, after a war between Manburg and Pogtopia, Wilbur lost his mind and blew up L'manburg. On November 11, 2021, Dream tweeted about 'Veteran's Day' of L'manburg.

dream @dreamwastaken Happy Veterans Day to everyone who fought in the l’manburg war 💪💪❤️



Your courage and bravery was unparalleled. 🇱🇷🏅 🥇🇱🇷



Reactions from Minecraft streamers and fans on Dream's L'manburg tweet

Of course, Dream tweeting about a famous Dream SMP lore attracted a lot of attention on Twitter. Fans of all SMP members flocked to the tweet and reacted.

Some paid their respects to the lost L'manburg, while others made fun of the hilarious tweet from Dream.

Antfrost, a famous Minecraft streamer and Dream SMP member, shared his confusion about whether he was present during the L'manburg war or not. Hilariously, a fan replied to this, which perfectly correlated to the war:

Eret, a well-known member of the Dream SMP, paid his respects by saluting Dream's tweet. He is the King of Dream SMP, according to the lore.

Wolfy, a small-time streamer and drawing artist, pointed out the sarcasm in Dream's tweet, saying how he blew L'manburg up.

Some fans joked by posting black and white photos of Minecraft streamers and addressing them as their grandparents who fought in the war. They posted pictures of TommyInnit, Tubbo, Dream, GeorgeNotFound, and many other main characters of the Dream SMP.

dane DeBussy @rramshackled @dreamwastaken we stand for tje flag and if you dont like it we dont care 🖤💛❤💙 cause we do things a little different round here @dreamwastaken we stand for tje flag and if you dont like it we dont care 🖤💛❤💙 cause we do things a little different round here https://t.co/Av09di9vJu

Many faithful followers of L'Manburg posted its flag and paid their heartiest and emotional respects to the lost empire.

L'Manburg's descent started in September 2020 with elections for the empire, where JShlatt won, and he exiled TommyInnit and Wilbur Soot. The war between Manburg and Pogtopia then went down, where the latter won, and Tubbo was elected the new president.

But by then, Wilbur Soot's character had lost its mind and blown up L'Manburg, ending the war of L'manburg by demolishing it.

