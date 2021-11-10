"I don't really like him" - Minecraft streamers JackManifold, Tubbo, Wilbur Soot, and others roast TommyInnit in hilarious video

TommyInnit is a well-known Minecraft streamer and entertainer. He has four YouTube channels, all having millions of subscribers. He recently made an IRL roasting video collaborating with many of his fellow Minecraft streamers.

TommyInnit is famous for his funny and loud nature, which can be annoying to some but loved by many. He released an IRL vlog where he got roasted by his fellow Minecraft streamers like JackManifold, Tubbo, Wilbur Soot and many others.

TommyInnit posted a funny video in which he gathered many of his fellow Minecraft content creators to roast him. It first started with JackManifold, with who he has a playful beef. Immediately JackManifold stated this at 25 seconds into the video:

I'm Jack, I don't really like him.

TommyInnit humorously replied, which made everyone laugh hard. After that, JackManifold counted for how many years they'd been friends, and he still finds TommyInnit annoying.

JackManifold (Image via YouTube)

After this, James Marriott, another Minecraft streamer, came up to the stage and roasted TommyInnit by declaring him his least favorite YouTuber. Wilbur Soot also came and roasted him about how he could eat almost anything.

Soon enough, Callum turned the roast from TommyInnit to JackManifold. The jokes about JackManifold went on for a while, with Tubbo roasting him as well. Callum stated this at 1 minute 29 seconds:

It's quite inspirational to be in a room full of very talented people, and Jack Manifold.

Callum roasting JackManifold (Image via YouTube)

Freddie, an old school friend of TommyInnit, also told some hilariously funny stories of their childhood. Niki Nihachu also stepped up and made fun of him.

Then everyone convinced Russ, TommyInnit's producer, to speak. Russ, instead of roasting TommyInnit, told a story about TommyInnit's early career. He said this at 5 minutes 48 seconds:

2-3 years ago, Tom came to my office for some work experience. He didn't knew anything about film-making. And now I work for him.

It was hilarious, and everyone laughed hard at the turn of events when Russ roasted himself instead of TommyInnit.

Russ, TommyInnit's producer (Image via YouTube)

There were many other roasts on TommyInnit. Later everyone started roasting everyone in the room and had fun. In the end, JackManifold humorously stopped the show and accused everyone of making fun of him instead of TommyInnit, and the video ended hilariously.

