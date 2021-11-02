"I know communism is about to come in": Minecraft streamers Philza and Eryn react to TommyInnit's old private video

TommyInnit is a well-known Minecraft streamer and content creator, but he wasn't famous from the very beginning. His journey was a humble one with hardly a few subscribers. And recently, Philza and Eryn, two well-known Minecraft streamers, sat down with the 17-year-old to watch some of his old private videos.

TommyInnit, Philza and Eryn were hanging out on Minecraft's Dream SMP server when they began talking about old videos TommyInnit and Eryn used to make, as they were old school friends. One thing led to another and they started watching some of the old videos of TommyInnit that were unlisted.

Reactions from Minecraft streamers Philza and Eryn on TommyInnit's old private videos

TommyInnit is known for his loud, annoyingly funny videos and his beginnings weren't different. As Philza and Eryn watched the video named "War on Mineplex", they came up on a classic, showing TommyInnit shouting about starting a war against Minecraft's Mineplex server and their Twitter account.

Eryn watching TommyInnit old video (Image via YouTube)

Both Philza and Eryn kept laughing at the hilarious content from TommyInnit where they saw some of his school friends including Eryn as well. Eryn being there and watching the video made it even funnier.

While TommyInnit watched the end of the video, during "Step 4" of the war on Mineplex, he said at the four-minute-three-second mark:

I know communism is about to come in, it's going to get really communistic in a second.

And right after that, a communist flag was humourously superimposed on young TommyInnit while he pledged his alligiance to the Hypixel server. And at that, Philza and Eryn laughed even harder at the ridiculousness of the video.

Eryn laughing at TommyInnit video (Image via YouTube)

After the video, Philza joked about how TommyInnit's style of making content hasn't changed much. At four minutes, 56 seconds into the video, he said:

Nothing has changed, the energy is still there. It's just more directed.

TommyInnit's channel grew in popularity pretty quickly over the span of two years. He now has a whopping 11 million subscribers on his main channel and almost five million on his vlog channel. He mainly creates Minecraft content and streams the game as well.

He first started posting videos on YouTube in 2018 and has not let up since. He is good friends with Eryn since his school days, and with Philza, who he jokingly addresses as his father figure in Minecraft.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee