5 most popular Minecraft games on Hypixel server

With over 100,000 concurrent players at peak hours of the day, Hypixel is currently the world's most popular Minecraft server by a long shot.

Although gamers can enjoy over 22 unique custom-built games on the Hypixel network, some game modes dominate others in terms of popularity. The most popular game modes on the network amass tens of thousands of concurrent players, which alone is more players than the 2nd most popular Minecraft server!

Here's a look at the most popular game modes to be found on the Hypixel server, along with a brief dive into why they're so popular in the first place.

Five most played games on Minecraft Hypixel server

5) Skywars

In Skywars, players start on their unique floating islands surrounding a large central island that houses OP loot, enchantment tables, anvils, and more.

Skywars is won by being the last man (or team) standing. As a PvP enabled game mode, doing well in Skywars relies heavily on good combat skills.

4) Duels

Hypixel duels is a favorite among PvP fans

Duels is a classic Hypixel game mode allowing gamers to partake in either team battles or 1v1s.

There's a multitude of different modifiers and gameplay styles in duels, with some of the most popular being "The Bridge," "OP Duels," "UHC," "Classic Duels," and "Sumo."

3) Murder Mystery

Murder mystery has long been a fan favorite, featuring a fast-paced gameplay style with games that typically last no longer than 5-10 minutes.

In this Minecraft horror-inspired game mode, there's 1 "detective," 1 "murderer," and a bunch of "innocents." The murderer's job is to kill all the innocents without being caught, while the detective has to protect the innocents and take down the murderer.

2) Bedwars

With tens of thousands of concurrent players, Bedwars is a game mode that will need no introduction to most Minecraft fans.

Only until relatively recently, Bedwars has long remained Hypixel's most popular game mode. While some will argue that Bedwars hogs the spotlight away from other games, there's no doubt that Hypixel owes a massive portion of its wild success to Bedwars and the community that's formed around it over the years.

Now also featuring a fiercely competitive ranking option, Bedwars isn't going anywhere anytime soon and looks set to remain one of Hypixel's most popular flagship game modes.

1) Skyblock

It's no secret that Skyblock has been a huge success for Hypixel. In fact, the game mode has taken the Minecraft network to all new heights in 2020 and 2021, pushing counts past 200,000 concurrent players as a landmark record.

In Skyblock, users are given a small floating island to develop, level up, and survive. What makes Hypixel skyblock so great is its approach to multi-dimensional gameplay.

The server features a strong economy, a vast catalog of quests, and several custom items & weapons that give players more freedom to do as they please.

