"I didn't mean to say something stupid": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit apologizes for racist, insensitive jokes about Eryn and Dream

Minecraft YouTuber Thomas "TommyInnit" Simons has apologized for his comments about fellow streamers Eryn and Clay "Dream".

On October 24, the 17-year-old British streamer issued an apology to the two Minecraft streamers for making inappropriate jokes about them at the start of his Twitch stream.

"I wasn't thinking about the responsibility of being live": Minecraft streamer TommyInnit apologizes for his jokes

The incident took place on October 22 during TommyInnit's Minecraft stream. While introducing his school friend, Eryn, as the newest member of Minecraft server Dream SMP, he asked Eryn if he "was familiar with the term slave."

People on Twitter were angry about this, as Eryn is Black.

Tommy makes a joke about Eryn at 20:23.

Tommy has made this joke many times before, as it is a part of a skit that Tommy does on the Dream SMP, which involves him forcing people to do boring tasks for him. However, he always said this to white people, which angered the Twitter community even more.

In the clip, Eryn laughs when Tommy makes the joke and doesn't seem offended at all. This is not surprising, considering that Tommy and Eryn are childhood friends, who now play and stream Minecraft together. Eryn has since said nothing about the situation.

The other reason people are angry at Tommy is because he almost called Dream a “groomer” in the same stream.

The clip shows Tommy stopping to type a message to Eryn, where he almost types "is Dream a groomer?" but replaces the word with "wrongen" at the last second.

Fans of the Dream SMP are known to dislike jokes about sensitive topics, and many took to Twitter to call Tommy out for his jokes.

However, in England, this joke is common and would not have prompted such a reaction from people. Tommy made a quick apology at the end of his stream. However, this hasty apology was not enough to convince the fans, as a prior video of Tommy claiming that he didn't mean his apologies in front of a lie detector test was still fresh in their minds.

Tommy discussed the issue in depth at the start of his stream on October 24, addressing his apology at the end of his last stream and his comments on his fellow Minecraft streamers.

He claimed he was tired and "wasn't thinking about the responsibility of being live," while calling his jokes "silly" and "ridiculous." He expressed his regret and disdain, and said that he didn't want anyone to feel unwelcome in his community.

He went on to say that he always consults his parents after an incident like this happens. His parents told him that he shouldn't have said that and asked him to start his stream with an apology. He ended by apologizing numerous times, saying that he welcomes everyone and that he didn't mean to say what he had said.

