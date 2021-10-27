"There'll be some new SMP members": Minecraft streamer Dream announces his future plans for Dream SMP

Dream SMP is a very well-known name in the Minecraft community. It is arguably the most famous Minecraft multiplayer server ever, with more than 30 popular Minecraft content creators playing in it.

Dream, the owner of Dream SMP, recently dropped some news about the plans for the server and how new members are going to be added to it. And both the members and the fans of the server are excited about something new.

New members added in Minecraft's Dream SMP

Recently, Dream leaked some news about the plans for Dream SMP while talking to Tubbo and others, and Tubbo was streaming at that moment. Dream announced:

There will be some new Dream SMP members soon

Tubbo and others were very intrigued by this news of new members coming to Dream SMP. Dream also stated that he has three people in mind who will join, but he is open to suggestions from existing members for whom to add to the server. Meanwhile, Ranboo joked about killing the new blood as soon as they spawn.

They discussed if these new members were streamers or just random players. They also talked about how Dream SMP members were added in batches.

kils ✰˚.⋆ @thelorebitch pov: you turn off your phone since the dsmp isnt too lively these days only to come back to tubbo, dream, george, foolish, ponk, callahan, punz AND ranboo all on the smp, tubbo leaking an event on the 30th, 3 new smp members and dream showing tubbo a google doc of lore. youre me. pov: you turn off your phone since the dsmp isnt too lively these days only to come back to tubbo, dream, george, foolish, ponk, callahan, punz AND ranboo all on the smp, tubbo leaking an event on the 30th, 3 new smp members and dream showing tubbo a google doc of lore. youre me.

🎃 DREAMSMP UPDATES 🎃 @smpupdate Dream has also said 3 new members might be added soon. Dream has also said 3 new members might be added soon.

Who are these new members

As of today, three members have been added to the Dream SMP. They were all added on the same day, as stated by Dream.

1) Eryn

Eryn is a small-time Minecraft streamer with 20k subscribers on YouTube and 22k followers on Twitch. He was recently added to Dream SMP. What's interesting is that he is a school friend of the famous Dream SMP member, TommyInnit. He has already logged onto the server and played for a while.

karina @kribsoot its time to make c!eryn lore ideas, everyone take a seat and lets discuss his story its time to make c!eryn lore ideas, everyone take a seat and lets discuss his story https://t.co/xtowDLoDKC

2) TinaKitten

TinaKitten is another rising Minecraft Twitch streamer with over 900k followers on Twitch. She is also a newly added member of the Dream SMP. She has also logged on to Dream SMP and met Punz, Sapnap Quackity, and others.

3) Jikishi (Removed)

Jikishi Demetrius (Image via Dextero)

Jikishi is another Twitch streamer who was recently added to Dream SMP. However, before his journey on the server could start, many people came out and accused him of grooming minors in the past. Dream and his team quickly investigated this, and it turned out to be true.

Hence, he was immediately banned from the server. And Dream tweeted about this incident as well.

There are other new things happening in Dream SMP, with another event hosted by MrBeast on October 29 and a chance to win an Elytra on the server on October 30.

