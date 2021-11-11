"Will be interviewing one creator" - Minecraft streamer Dream shares plan to add new SMP member

Dream SMP is considered to be one of the best Minecraft servers. It boasts over 30 top Minecraft content creators, all role-playing together and weaving some great stories. Recently Dream, the server owner, tweeted about interviewing small creators to add one of them to the server.
In October, Dream added three new members to the server: Tina Kitten, BoomerNA, and Eryn, and has also announced that he will be adding another member.
The 22-year-old will also be interviewing small creators and giving them a chance to join the biggest Minecraft server, as per his tweet:
Replies and reactions from various Minecraft content creators to join Dream SMP
Dream's tweet about adding any small content creator to Dream SMP caused a huge uproar on Twitter. Rising Minecraft content creators from all around the world replied in hopes of joining the popular server. There were also a few well-known Minecraft streamers posting funny replies to the tweet.
Quackity, a famous Minecraft streamer, humorously posted a picture of Rhett and Link, the creators of Good Mythical Morning. Quackity wrote how they are hardworking and should get a chance.
Sapnap, one of the oldest members of Dream SMP, jokingly mentioned Crab Game, reminding Dream of the game they played a few days back. To this, Dream funnily welcomed Sapnap as the new member.
5up, a rising gaming content creator, pitched himself on Dream's tweet, requesting to join the Dream SMP server. He mentioned how his character could be twisted to add spice to the server.
Another rising content creator, Urso, also requested Dream to join the server. He pitched how he would be a good addition and how he could improve his character as well. Dream replied to him saying that he remembers Urso.
Emma, a small Minecraft content creator, replied to Dream's tweet. She hinted at how she could save Dream from prison in the Dream SMP.
Wolfy, another small content creator who is majorly known for his fanarts, also requested Dream to join the server.
Velvet, a rising game content creator, also requested Dream to join his server. Luckily for them, Dream replied to their tweet, saying that they could join. Although it hasn't been official yet, Velvet's name was also mentioned during the Egg arc on the server.