"Will be interviewing one creator" - Minecraft streamer Dream shares plan to add new SMP member

Dream SMP is considered to be one of the best Minecraft servers. It boasts over 30 top Minecraft content creators, all role-playing together and weaving some great stories. Recently Dream, the server owner, tweeted about interviewing small creators to add one of them to the server.

In October, Dream added three new members to the server: Tina Kitten, BoomerNA, and Eryn, and has also announced that he will be adding another member.

The 22-year-old will also be interviewing small creators and giving them a chance to join the biggest Minecraft server, as per his tweet:

dream @dreamwastaken will be interviewing for one small / inspiring / new creator to join the DSMP reply below with why u should be added :)) will be interviewing for one small / inspiring / new creator to join the DSMP reply below with why u should be added :))

Replies and reactions from various Minecraft content creators to join Dream SMP

Dream's tweet about adding any small content creator to Dream SMP caused a huge uproar on Twitter. Rising Minecraft content creators from all around the world replied in hopes of joining the popular server. There were also a few well-known Minecraft streamers posting funny replies to the tweet.

Quackity @Quackity @dreamwastaken I know these two guys they are so hardworking and I think we should give them a chance @dreamwastaken I know these two guys they are so hardworking and I think we should give them a chance https://t.co/Vng8Q0pL0R

Quackity, a famous Minecraft streamer, humorously posted a picture of Rhett and Link, the creators of Good Mythical Morning. Quackity wrote how they are hardworking and should get a chance.

Sapnap, one of the oldest members of Dream SMP, jokingly mentioned Crab Game, reminding Dream of the game they played a few days back. To this, Dream funnily welcomed Sapnap as the new member.

5up @5uppps @dreamwastaken Minecraft was my main game growing up where so it has a soft place in my heart and I would love to play with my all my friends on the server, I feel I could play a slightly twisted character that would fit in very well with everyone and shake things up a little @dreamwastaken Minecraft was my main game growing up where so it has a soft place in my heart and I would love to play with my all my friends on the server, I feel I could play a slightly twisted character that would fit in very well with everyone and shake things up a little

5up, a rising gaming content creator, pitched himself on Dream's tweet, requesting to join the Dream SMP server. He mentioned how his character could be twisted to add spice to the server.

Urso @Ursofam @dreamwastaken Ayooo hi dream :) I think I would be a great addition to the smp because i love making content and making people happy! It has been a passion/dream of mine since I was almost 14 years old. I also am able to improv very well and get along with most ppl i meet and am super chill :3 @dreamwastaken Ayooo hi dream :) I think I would be a great addition to the smp because i love making content and making people happy! It has been a passion/dream of mine since I was almost 14 years old. I also am able to improv very well and get along with most ppl i meet and am super chill :3

Another rising content creator, Urso, also requested Dream to join the server. He pitched how he would be a good addition and how he could improve his character as well. Dream replied to him saying that he remembers Urso.

Emma 🦷 @emmalangevin @dreamwastaken i’m not small & u should let people who r actually worthy in but i do know how to break someone out of jail @dreamwastaken i’m not small & u should let people who r actually worthy in but i do know how to break someone out of jail

Emma, a small Minecraft content creator, replied to Dream's tweet. She hinted at how she could save Dream from prison in the Dream SMP.

Wolfy | MERCH OUT @WolfyTheWitch



- there is a severe shortage of catboys antfrost needs a friend



- i uhhh can draw fanart yes



-it’d be really funny and also I can stream for the Aussie/Asian fans they catch watch a stream normal time for once @dreamwastaken Reasons why I should be added:- there is a severe shortage of catboys antfrost needs a friend- i uhhh can draw fanart yes-it’d be really funny and also I can stream for the Aussie/Asian fans they catch watch a stream normal time for once @dreamwastaken Reasons why I should be added:- there is a severe shortage of catboys antfrost needs a friend - i uhhh can draw fanart yes-it’d be really funny and also I can stream for the Aussie/Asian fans they catch watch a stream normal time for once

Wolfy, another small content creator who is majorly known for his fanarts, also requested Dream to join the server.

Velvet @VelvetIsCake @dreamwastaken hey Dream :D my name is up and coming creator John Swan and I’d love to be on after you release your *special* Minecraft mod 😳😄 my IRLs sure messed with my account i had logged in on my PC that one time 😡 if you let me on I’ll be the nicest swan 🦢 in the world 🌎 🙏 @dreamwastaken hey Dream :D my name is up and coming creator John Swan and I’d love to be on after you release your *special* Minecraft mod 😳😄 my IRLs sure messed with my account i had logged in on my PC that one time 😡 if you let me on I’ll be the nicest swan 🦢 in the world 🌎 🙏

Velvet, a rising game content creator, also requested Dream to join his server. Luckily for them, Dream replied to their tweet, saying that they could join. Although it hasn't been official yet, Velvet's name was also mentioned during the Egg arc on the server.

