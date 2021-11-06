“I am in Squid Game”: Minecraft streamer GeorgeNotFound hosts Dream, Tubbo, BadBoyHalo and others in Twitch stream

GeorgeNotFound is famous for his unique Minecraft YouTube videos. On November 6, he streamed Crab Game on Twitch and played with many of his fellow Minecraft content creators like Dream, Tubbo, BadBoyHalo etc.

GeorgeNotFound tweeted (now deleted) about him streaming and quoted:

I AM IN SQUID GAME

They played Crab Game, which was based on the concept of Squid Game. In it, there were various mini games, in which one person died every round, and the last one standing was crowned as the winner.

GeorgeNotFound started the stream and soon jumped right into the Crab Game, which closely resembles the Squid Game concept. He meets Dream, Tubbo (named Toby in-game), BadBoyHalo, Corpse Husband and others.

GeorgeNotFound's stream chat went crazy at the event after seeing all their favorite content creators playing a popular game together. They started playing and Tubbo became the first to die. He screamed as the bomb was on him as he tried to give it to Corpse Husband.

Corpse, please take it, I don't know what to do with it. Please! Please!

Tubbo exploding in Crab Game (Image via GeorgeNotFound/YouTube)

The streamers also played other minigames like coloring the tiles, passing the explosive stick, stealing the crown to survive etc. All these games eliminated many players one by one. And in the end, the first round was won by Dream where he clutched against Sapnap at the very last second.

The game occasionally took a scary turn when the lights went off. The players had to survive the night in pitch darkness, being required to kill each other for survival. Everyone was terrified and screamed whenever they got attacked.

GeorgeNotFound in Crab Game (Image via GeorgeNotFound/YouTube)

Overall, the stream was a huge success as GeorgeNotFound has a huge following on Twitch. And all the Minecraft streamers loved the fun and challenging minigames which were similar to Squid Game. They played for more than 2 hours, surviving each game and killing other players.

