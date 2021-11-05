"Thank you for everything": Minecraft streamer Ranboo sends heartfelt message to fans as he returns to the US

Today, popular Minecraft streamer Ranboo tweeted that he is returning to the US. He spent the last four months in the UK making videos and collaborating with his peers Toby “Tubbo” Smith and Tom “TommyInnit” Simons.
Ranboo has been discussing his return plans for some time now. Fans were aware that this would come one day. Nonetheless, it's a bittersweet experience. The Minecraft streamer also left his fans hopeful as he said he would consider moving to Brighton someday.
“Its gonna be tough to leave”: Minecraft streamer Ranboo talks about departing from England
The 18-year old Minecraft player's message was filled with warmth and appreciation, stating that the past four months had been some of the best days of his life.
He went on to say that he will miss a lot of things but is excited to see what the future holds. Ranboo ended by expressing that it would be hard to leave the UK with so much love around.
Many fans and friends expressed their sorrow at the announcement. The news certainly affected a lot of people, including other Minecraft streamers Antfrost, who previously appeared in the "Dream's Minecraft Manhunt" series.
While some people tweeted how much they would miss Ramboo, others reflected on his time in the UK. They wished him luck for his future endeavors and tweeted about his shenanigans when he landed in the UK.
Ranboo’s decision to return home was only a matter of time. However, it seems like the streamer enjoyed his time. He has spoken about his experience in the UK many times, notably discussing differences between the US and the UK in daily activities like store timings.
While in the UK, Ranboo collaborated and met numerous times with his friends and fellow Minecraft streamers, Tom “TommyInnit” Simons, Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson. They are all members of Dream SMP. His friendship with Tubbo is also one of the reasons he moved.
Since joining Dream SMP in 2020, Ranboo’s popularity has skyrocketed. His Minecraft content and collaborations with other Minecraft YouTubers and streamers cemented in role in advancing the plot of the SMP.