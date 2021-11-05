"Thank you for everything": Minecraft streamer Ranboo sends heartfelt message to fans as he returns to the US

Today, popular Minecraft streamer Ranboo tweeted that he is returning to the US. He spent the last four months in the UK making videos and collaborating with his peers Toby “Tubbo” Smith and Tom “TommyInnit” Simons.

Ranboo has been discussing his return plans for some time now. Fans were aware that this would come one day. Nonetheless, it's a bittersweet experience. The Minecraft streamer also left his fans hopeful as he said he would consider moving to Brighton someday.

“Its gonna be tough to leave”: Minecraft streamer Ranboo talks about departing from England

The 18-year old Minecraft player's message was filled with warmth and appreciation, stating that the past four months had been some of the best days of his life.

He went on to say that he will miss a lot of things but is excited to see what the future holds. Ranboo ended by expressing that it would be hard to leave the UK with so much love around.

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff Thank you for the past 4 months. This has been some of the best days of my life.

Gonna miss a lot of things but I’m excited to see what the future holds. It’s gonna be tough to leave.



Many fans and friends expressed their sorrow at the announcement. The news certainly affected a lot of people, including other Minecraft streamers Antfrost, who previously appeared in the "Dream's Minecraft Manhunt" series.

Cuteypie @Cuteypie0518 @Ranboosaysstuff I’ve watched this entire friendship begin, and seeing it now, I’m crying (/srs). You guys gave me a reason to get up in the morning and go about my school day when I just wanted to stay in bed. Here’s to so much more in the future, and a thank you for what must be left behind ❤️ @Ranboosaysstuff I’ve watched this entire friendship begin, and seeing it now, I’m crying (/srs). You guys gave me a reason to get up in the morning and go about my school day when I just wanted to stay in bed. Here’s to so much more in the future, and a thank you for what must be left behind ❤️ https://t.co/1MYgCzPl2W

Mcyttwt trend updates @McytTrends @Ranboosaysstuff shaking and crying while throwing up while also rolling around on my bedroom floor. @Ranboosaysstuff shaking and crying while throwing up while also rolling around on my bedroom floor.

While some people tweeted how much they would miss Ramboo, others reflected on his time in the UK. They wished him luck for his future endeavors and tweeted about his shenanigans when he landed in the UK.

🍂floorb minecraft🐝 :D @flooorb_ @Ranboosaysstuff end of an era, start of a new one! you had some laughs, it was fun, y’know all good things must come to an end eventually o7 @Ranboosaysstuff end of an era, start of a new one! you had some laughs, it was fun, y’know all good things must come to an end eventually o7

Ranboo’s decision to return home was only a matter of time. However, it seems like the streamer enjoyed his time. He has spoken about his experience in the UK many times, notably discussing differences between the US and the UK in daily activities like store timings.

While in the UK, Ranboo collaborated and met numerous times with his friends and fellow Minecraft streamers, Tom “TommyInnit” Simons, Toby “Tubbo” Smith, Will “Wilbur Soot” Gold and George “GeorgeNotFound” Davidson. They are all members of Dream SMP. His friendship with Tubbo is also one of the reasons he moved.

Since joining Dream SMP in 2020, Ranboo’s popularity has skyrocketed. His Minecraft content and collaborations with other Minecraft YouTubers and streamers cemented in role in advancing the plot of the SMP.

Edited by Srijan Sen