"I stay winning": Minecraft streamer Tubbo gets flooded with congratulatory messages after winning MC Championship (MCC) 18

The most awaited Minecraft tournament of the month, MCC, has finally come to pass. In this competition, many of the biggest Minecraft stars compete against each other in a series of various mini-games.

Minecraft Championship 18 featured nine mini-games. After playing eight mini-games, the top two teams, Mustard Mummies and Lime Liches, duked out in a match of Witchbolt to decide the tournament's winner.

In the end, Mustard Mummies defeated the Lime Liches and became the winner of MCC 18. This was the first win ever for Minecraft streamer Tubbo and fans are flooding him with congratulations.

Fans congratulate Minecraft streamer Tubbo after he wins MCC 18

Tubbo @TubboLive I WON!!!!!!!!!!! I STAY WINNING

LIFE IS COMPLEATE

CAN DIE HAPPY NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I WON!!!!!!!!!!! I STAY WINNING

LIFE IS COMPLEATE

CAN DIE HAPPY NOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Yesterday, Minecraft streamer Tubbo finally got his first win in MC Championship 18. Tubbo is a recurring competitor who has participated in every tournament since MCC 9. After eight canon events, the young streamer at long last got his first-team win.

In MCC 18, Tubbo participated as a Mustard Mummies member and his friends Sapnap, Sylvee, and Smajor1995. Along with Tubbo, it was the first win for streamer Sylvee as well.

Many popular streamers like TommyInnit and Ranboo congratulated Tubbo for his first win in an MCC event. Without a doubt, Tubbo was also excited after winning MCC 18.

Fans flooded Tubbo's Tweet with congratulations as the young streamer got his deserved win.

Team performance in MCC 18

Tubbo worked hard to get his much-deserved win at MCC 18. Obviously, it wouldn't have been possible without his teammates, Sapnap, Smajor1995, and Sylvee.

The first game was Grid Runners, and Mustard Mummies became the best-performing team with a big lead. Due to this, they were not severely affected by Hole in the Wall as no member made it to the top 5.

In the third game, Battle Box, Mustard Mummies became the best performing team with three members in the top 5. Sadly, they didn't perform well in the next game Ace Race.

In TGTTOSAWAF, Tubbo and Sapnap came in second and fourth position to give their team a much-needed boost. Mustard Mummies became the best performing team in the sixth game, Big Sales at Build Mart. The team was again in the top rankings after placing fifth in Sands of Time.

After Sapnap came third in Survival Games, Mustard Mummies were on their way to the final round. Mustard Mummies defeated Lime Liches and became the champions of MCC 18.

