Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Final standings, winners, and more

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 18 concluded with a first place victory from Team Mustard Mummies with the final activity, Witchbolt. Team Lime Liches fought valiantly against their competitor, but it was clear that the mustard-colored team was destined to win.
The 18th main event in the series was themed to fit the spooky month of October. This means that various aspects and designs from the normal event were changed and decorated to fit the theme of Halloween. This included team mascots, hub decorations, and different, spooky, minigame map designs.
Minecraft Championship 18: Final individual standings
The Minecraft Championship 18 crowned an individual victor as well as an overall winning team. Kye "Illumina" was the competitor to individually collect the most coins throughout the eight minigames, making him the victor of the Minecraft Championship 18.
The final individual victor is decided based on coins collected throughout the event by that competitor alone, regardless of team alliance. Between forty competitors, it's each participant's game no matter where their team ends up in the overall standings.
Here are the final individual standings for the Minecraft Championship 18:
1st: Illumina (3,486)
2nd: Sapnap (3,181)
3rd: Dream (3,008)
4th: Punz (2,696)
5th: Fundy (2,682)
6th: Tubbo (2,679)
7th: Smajor (2,660)
8th: GeorgeNotFound (2,579)
9th: Krtzyy (2,571)
10th: Antfrost (2,551)
11th: CaptainSparklez (2,531)
12th: Sneegsnag (2,504)
13th: PeteZahHutt (2,454)
14th: Ranboo (2,429)
15th: Mefs (2,390)
16th: Sylvee (2,317)
17th: TapL (2,192)
18th: Wilbur Soot (2,170)
19th: TommyInnit (2,157)
20th: 5up (2,155)
21st: PearlescentMoon (2,130)
22nd: Captain Puffy (1,934)
23rd: Seapeekay (1,846)
24th: Solidarity (1,829)
25th: HBomb94 (1,791)
26th: Wisp (1,771)
27th: Grian (1,751)
28th: Gee Nelly (1,747)
29th: Smallishbeans (1,731)
30th: Ph1LzA (1,723)
31st: TheOrionSound (1,645)
32nd: Shubble (1,630)
33rd: vGumiho (1,627)
34th: Quackity (1,623)
35th: GizzyGazza (1,589)
36th: awesamdude (1,589)
37th: KaraCorvus (1,582)
38th: GeminiTay (1,545)
39th: Jack Manifold (1,544)
40th: Nihachu (1,194)
Minecraft Championship 18: Final team standings
Overall, Team Mustard Mummies (consisting of: Tubbo, Smajor, Sapnap, and Sylvee) were victorious against Team Lime Liches. It was a clean match and the audience had faith in Team Mustard Mummies to take the crown, right from the get-go.
Here are the final team standings for the Minecraft Championship 18:
1st: Team Mustard Mummies (21,661)
- Sylvee
- Tubbo
- Smajor
- Sapnap
2nd: Team Lime Liches (20,204)
- Gee Nelly
- Illumina
- Captain Puffy
- Fundy
3rd: Team Cyan Centipedes (19,373)
- CaptainSparklez
- Ranboo
- Wilbur Soot
- Sneegsnag
4th: Team Orange Oozes (18,138)
- Krtzyy
- GizzyGazza
- TapL
- Mefs
5th: Team Fuchsia Frankensteins (17,584)
- Quackity
- awesamdude
- Dream
- GeorgeNotFound
6th: Team Blue Banshees (16,755)
- KaraCorvus
- 5up
- PearlescentMoon
- PeteZahHutt
7th: Team Aqua Abominations (16,250)
- Punz
- Antfrost
- Shubble
- vGumiho
8th: Team Red Ravens (14,734)
- TommyInnit
- Ph1LzA
- Wisp
- Jack Manifold
9th: Team Violet Vampires (14,320)
- TheOrionSound
- Seapeekay
- Smallishbeans
- Solidarity
10th: Team Green Goblins (13,293)
- Grian
- Nihachu
- HBomb94
- GeminiTay