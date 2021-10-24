×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: Final standings, winners, and more

Team Mustard Mummies claims the final win for Minecraft Championship 18 (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Team Mustard Mummies claims the final win for Minecraft Championship 18 (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 24, 2021 11:17 AM IST
News

On Saturday, October 23, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 18 concluded with a first place victory from Team Mustard Mummies with the final activity, Witchbolt. Team Lime Liches fought valiantly against their competitor, but it was clear that the mustard-colored team was destined to win.

👑 Congratulations to the MUSTARD MUMMIES 👑@sylveemhm @TubboLive @sapnap @Smajor1995 That's two new winners and a fourth win for our beloved Smajor! https://t.co/BZEek7vcSE

The 18th main event in the series was themed to fit the spooky month of October. This means that various aspects and designs from the normal event were changed and decorated to fit the theme of Halloween. This included team mascots, hub decorations, and different, spooky, minigame map designs.

Yep, our maps have had a Halloween makeover 🎃🦇 https://t.co/OuMo6ujz6i

Minecraft Championship 18: Final individual standings

The Minecraft Championship 18 crowned an individual victor as well as an overall winning team. Kye "Illumina" was the competitor to individually collect the most coins throughout the eight minigames, making him the victor of the Minecraft Championship 18.

The final individual victor is decided based on coins collected throughout the event by that competitor alone, regardless of team alliance. Between forty competitors, it's each participant's game no matter where their team ends up in the overall standings.

Here are the final individual standings for the Minecraft Championship 18:

1st: Illumina (3,486)

2nd: Sapnap (3,181)

3rd: Dream (3,008)

4th: Punz (2,696)

5th: Fundy (2,682)

6th: Tubbo (2,679)

7th: Smajor (2,660)

8th: GeorgeNotFound (2,579)

9th: Krtzyy (2,571)

10th: Antfrost (2,551)

11th: CaptainSparklez (2,531)

12th: Sneegsnag (2,504)

13th: PeteZahHutt (2,454)

14th: Ranboo (2,429)

15th: Mefs (2,390)

16th: Sylvee (2,317)

17th: TapL (2,192)

18th: Wilbur Soot (2,170)

19th: TommyInnit (2,157)

20th: 5up (2,155)

21st: PearlescentMoon (2,130)

22nd: Captain Puffy (1,934)

23rd: Seapeekay (1,846)

24th: Solidarity (1,829)

25th: HBomb94 (1,791)

26th: Wisp (1,771)

27th: Grian (1,751)

28th: Gee Nelly (1,747)

29th: Smallishbeans (1,731)

30th: Ph1LzA (1,723)

31st: TheOrionSound (1,645)

32nd: Shubble (1,630)

33rd: vGumiho (1,627)

34th: Quackity (1,623)

35th: GizzyGazza (1,589)

36th: awesamdude (1,589)

37th: KaraCorvus (1,582)

38th: GeminiTay (1,545)

39th: Jack Manifold (1,544)

40th: Nihachu (1,194)

Minecraft Championship 18: Final team standings

Overall, Team Mustard Mummies (consisting of: Tubbo, Smajor, Sapnap, and Sylvee) were victorious against Team Lime Liches. It was a clean match and the audience had faith in Team Mustard Mummies to take the crown, right from the get-go.

Here are the final team standings for the Minecraft Championship 18:

1st: Team Mustard Mummies (21,661)

  • Sylvee
  • Tubbo
  • Smajor
  • Sapnap

2nd: Team Lime Liches (20,204)

  • Gee Nelly
  • Illumina
  • Captain Puffy
  • Fundy

3rd: Team Cyan Centipedes (19,373)

  • CaptainSparklez
  • Ranboo
  • Wilbur Soot
  • Sneegsnag

4th: Team Orange Oozes (18,138)

  • Krtzyy
  • GizzyGazza
  • TapL
  • Mefs

5th: Team Fuchsia Frankensteins (17,584)

  • Quackity
  • awesamdude
  • Dream
  • GeorgeNotFound

6th: Team Blue Banshees (16,755)

  • KaraCorvus
  • 5up
  • PearlescentMoon
  • PeteZahHutt

7th: Team Aqua Abominations (16,250)

  • Punz
  • Antfrost
  • Shubble
  • vGumiho

8th: Team Red Ravens (14,734)

  • TommyInnit
  • Ph1LzA
  • Wisp
  • Jack Manifold

9th: Team Violet Vampires (14,320)

  • TheOrionSound
  • Seapeekay
  • Smallishbeans
  • Solidarity

Also Read

10th: Team Green Goblins (13,293)

  • Grian
  • Nihachu
  • HBomb94
  • GeminiTay
Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी