"This really is a scary MCC": Ranboo reacts to minigames announcement for Minecraft Championship 18

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 18 announced the ten minigames competitors will be able to choose from in the event and revealed that the maps would be given a makeover to fit the event's theme of Halloween.
Several fans and content creators have commented on this announcement, including one member of the infamous Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), Ranboo.
Ranboo reacts to the reveal of the ten chosen minigames for Minecraft Championship 18
On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11.34 AM — Noxcrew tweeted out the chosen minigames that would be available for competitors to choose between during Minecraft Championship 18.
As usual, there are ten minigames for participants to choose from. These ten chosen minigames include Sky Battle, Battlebox, Parkour Tag, Sands Of Time, Survival Games, Build Mart, Ace Race, Hole In The Wall, Grid Runners, and TGTTOSAWAF.
Ranboo replied to the tweet revealing the ten minigames, joking:
"Survival Games is still there. This really is a scary MCC."
There have been plenty of other fan reactions to the reveal, as well as a reply from a fellow member of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), Antfrost.
Minecraft Championship 18: Additional information
The Minecraft Championships are a series of monthly events coordinated through Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event features ten teams of four players, each competing in ten minigames that test various skills within Minecraft.
The two teams that have the most coins at the end of the tournament go to a final activity called "Dodgebolt." The dodgeball equivalent is best out of three, and the winner of the last activity is crowned the winner of the event.
Minecraft Championship 18 is themed to fit the spooky fall month of October. Several features in the championships have been given their fall makeover to fit the event's theme, including each of the ten team mascots.
Here is a complete list of the altered team mascots and each of their members:
Team Red Ravens
- Wisp
- Ph1LzA
- TommyInnit
- Jack Manifold
Team Orange Oozes
- GizzyGazza
- Mefs
- TapL
- Krtzyy
Team Mustard Mummies
- Sylvee
- Tubbo
- Sapnap
- Smajor
Team Lime Liches
- Gee Nelly
- Illumina
- Captain Puffy
- Ryguyrocky
Team Green Goblins
- Grian
- Nihachu
- Hbomb94
- GeminiTay
Team Cyan Centipedes
- CaptainSparklez
- Ranboo
- Sneegsnag
- Wilbur Soot
Team Aqua Abominations
- Punz
- Antfrost
- Shubble
- vGumiho
Team Blue Banshees
- 5up
- PeteZahHutt
- DanTDM
- PearlescentMoon
Team Violet Vampires
- TheOrionSound
- Solidarity
- Smallishbeans
- Seapeekay
Team Fuchsia Frankensteins
- Dream
- awesamdude
- Quackity
- GeorgeNotFound
