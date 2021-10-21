"This really is a scary MCC": Ranboo reacts to minigames announcement for Minecraft Championship 18

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021 — Minecraft Championship 18 announced the ten minigames competitors will be able to choose from in the event and revealed that the maps would be given a makeover to fit the event's theme of Halloween.

Several fans and content creators have commented on this announcement, including one member of the infamous Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), Ranboo.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_ Yep, our maps have had a Halloween makeover 🎃🦇 Yep, our maps have had a Halloween makeover 🎃🦇 https://t.co/OuMo6ujz6i

Ranboo reacts to the reveal of the ten chosen minigames for Minecraft Championship 18

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 11.34 AM — Noxcrew tweeted out the chosen minigames that would be available for competitors to choose between during Minecraft Championship 18.

As usual, there are ten minigames for participants to choose from. These ten chosen minigames include Sky Battle, Battlebox, Parkour Tag, Sands Of Time, Survival Games, Build Mart, Ace Race, Hole In The Wall, Grid Runners, and TGTTOSAWAF.

Ranboo replied to the tweet revealing the ten minigames, joking:

"Survival Games is still there. This really is a scary MCC."

Ranboo @Ranboosaysstuff @MCChampionship_ Survival games is still thereThis really is a scary mcc @MCChampionship_ Survival games is still thereThis really is a scary mcc

There have been plenty of other fan reactions to the reveal, as well as a reply from a fellow member of the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), Antfrost.

Antfrost @NotAntfrost @MCChampionship_ Time to spend the next hour figuring out the maps @MCChampionship_ Time to spend the next hour figuring out the maps

dt updates 🦇 @dttwtupdates @MCChampionship_ please add parkour warrior back just to scare people this halloween please please @MCChampionship_ please add parkour warrior back just to scare people this halloween please please

Minecraft Championship 18: Additional information

The Minecraft Championships are a series of monthly events coordinated through Noxcrew and Scott "Smajor" Major. The event features ten teams of four players, each competing in ten minigames that test various skills within Minecraft.

The two teams that have the most coins at the end of the tournament go to a final activity called "Dodgebolt." The dodgeball equivalent is best out of three, and the winner of the last activity is crowned the winner of the event.

Minecraft Championship 18 is themed to fit the spooky fall month of October. Several features in the championships have been given their fall makeover to fit the event's theme, including each of the ten team mascots.

Here is a complete list of the altered team mascots and each of their members:

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

Team Cyan Centipedes

CaptainSparklez

Ranboo

Sneegsnag

Wilbur Soot

Team Aqua Abominations

Punz

Antfrost

Shubble

vGumiho

Team Blue Banshees

5up

PeteZahHutt

DanTDM

PearlescentMoon

Team Violet Vampires

TheOrionSound

Solidarity

Smallishbeans

Seapeekay

Team Fuchsia Frankensteins

Dream

awesamdude

Quackity

GeorgeNotFound

