×
Create
Notifications

Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: First half of the competing teams announced

The teams for Minecraft Championship 18 have finally been revealed (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
The teams for Minecraft Championship 18 have finally been revealed (Image via MCChampionships_ on Twitter)
Hannah (Tyler) Dahlberg
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Oct 08, 2021 12:09 AM IST
News

Minecraft Championship 18 is set to kick off in just over two weeks, and the first half of the highly anticipated teams have just been revealed. The event will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 8:00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 18 will be themed to fit the spooky autumn season of Halloween. The 10 main team names and the championship's in-game map will be altered slightly in the spirit of the event.

Announcing team Orange Oozes 👑@GizzyGazza @Mefssss @TapLHarV @KrtzyyWatch them in MCC on Saturday October 23rd at 8pm BST! https://t.co/XKiEYlzHX6

The upcoming event will be the second time there's ever been a championship-themed around Halloween. It was first done during Minecraft Championship 11.

The first half of the ten new fall holiday-themed teams were revealed on Thursday, October 7.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 18?

Noxcrew tweeted out an announcement revealing the first half of the competing teams participating in Minecraft Championship 18. Fans will find a slew of familiar names along with some new entries.

Team Red Ravens

  • Wisp
  • Ph1LzA
  • TommyInnit
  • Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

  • GizzyGazza
  • Mefs
  • TapL
  • Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

  • Sylvee
  • Tubbo
  • Sapnap
  • Smajor

Team Lime Liches

  • Gee Nelly
  • Illumina
  • Captain Puffy
  • Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

  • Grian
  • Nihachu
  • Hbomb94
  • GeminiTay

The second half of the teams will be revealed on Friday, October 8. Those eager to keep tabs on the teams as soon as they're announced should follow updates posted on the Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Also Read

Come back tomorrow to meet the rest of the MCC 18 teams ⚔️ https://t.co/p4t0ktyqkW

Minecraft Championship 18 will take place on Saturday, October 23, at 8:00 pm BST. This would be 3:00 pm EST, 2:00 pm CST, and 12:00 pm PST. Viewers can catch the streams on various social network platforms.

Follow Sportskeeda Minecraft on YouTube, Snapchat and Facebook for latest news and updates!

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी