Minecraft Championship (MCC) 18: First half of the competing teams announced

Minecraft Championship 18 is set to kick off in just over two weeks, and the first half of the highly anticipated teams have just been revealed. The event will be held on Saturday, October 23, at 8:00 pm BST.

The Minecraft Championships ("MCC") are a series of events held through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four players who compete in eight different minigames chosen randomly by the participants.

Minecraft Championship 18 will be themed to fit the spooky autumn season of Halloween. The 10 main team names and the championship's in-game map will be altered slightly in the spirit of the event.

The upcoming event will be the second time there's ever been a championship-themed around Halloween. It was first done during Minecraft Championship 11.

The first half of the ten new fall holiday-themed teams were revealed on Thursday, October 7.

Who is participating in Minecraft Championship 18?

Noxcrew tweeted out an announcement revealing the first half of the competing teams participating in Minecraft Championship 18. Fans will find a slew of familiar names along with some new entries.

Team Red Ravens

Wisp

Ph1LzA

TommyInnit

Jack Manifold

Team Orange Oozes

GizzyGazza

Mefs

TapL

Krtzyy

Team Mustard Mummies

Sylvee

Tubbo

Sapnap

Smajor

Team Lime Liches

Gee Nelly

Illumina

Captain Puffy

Ryguyrocky

Team Green Goblins

Grian

Nihachu

Hbomb94

GeminiTay

The second half of the teams will be revealed on Friday, October 8. Those eager to keep tabs on the teams as soon as they're announced should follow updates posted on the Minecraft Championship Twitter.

Minecraft Championship 18 will take place on Saturday, October 23, at 8:00 pm BST. This would be 3:00 pm EST, 2:00 pm CST, and 12:00 pm PST. Viewers can catch the streams on various social network platforms.

