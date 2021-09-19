Noxcrew announces new event: Minecraft Championship Rising

On September 10, 2021 Noxcrew uploaded a video announcing their brand new community event, Minecraft Championship Rising.

Minecraft Championship Rising is a community-focused event that uses a sign-up sheet to allow new content creators, who haven't had the chance to participate in the championships, to create teams of four on their own and apply as a team.

Unfortunately, applications for the new, upcoming championship, already closed on September 15, 2021. However, there is still much to learn about the new event set to debut on October 2, 2021.

What is Minecraft Championship Rising?

Structurally similar to the original competition, the Minecraft Championship Rising will have ten pre-made teams of four that compete in a series of eight minigames. This particular rendition is meant to focus on new content creators who haven't had the chance to participate in the original Minecraft Championships.

A predecessor event was held over a year ago, around the same time as Minecraft Championship 10. This tournament saw only two teams competing in the event, while the upcoming rendition is set to feature all ten teams of four.

This would mean that forty new competitors and their teams will be stepping on the championship battlefield for the first time on October 2, 2021.

The participants for this event are required to fill out a sign-up sheet alongside the rest of their team. Competing teams must also submit a video introduction with their application to participate in the Minecraft Championship Rising.

The winners of Minecraft Championship Rising will be sent their own official golden victory coin for their victory.

How do participants apply for Minecraft Championship Rising?

While applications for the inaugural Minecraft Championship Rising have already closed, it's likely another event similar to this will happen at another point in the future, so potential competitors should still study what the application process entails.

MC Championship @MCChampionship_



We're taking the next week to watch every single video and select our ten teams of creators🙌 MC Championship @MCChampionship_



➡️



youtu.be/F8aq3GoTJRE We're running a very special event in just three weeks 👑➡️ noxcrew.com/mcc-rising We're running a very special event in just three weeks 👑



➡️ noxcrew.com/mcc-rising



youtu.be/F8aq3GoTJRE Just a few more hours to go until applications close for MCC Rising 👑We're taking the next week to watch every single video and select our ten teams of creators🙌 twitter.com/MCChampionship… Just a few more hours to go until applications close for MCC Rising 👑



We're taking the next week to watch every single video and select our ten teams of creators🙌 twitter.com/MCChampionship…

Competitors can submit their applications through the official website of Noxcrew. The requirements for applicants are neatly laid out there for participants and their teammates to check off.

Here is a full list of the requirements for applicants to the Minecraft Championship Rising:

1) All applicants must be available on October 2, 2021 at 7:00 PM BST. This would be 2:00 PM EST, 11:00 AM PST, and 1:00 PM CST for other time zones. (This date and time will likely change for competitors when applying for the next Minecraft Championship Rising).

2) Competitors must be in a pre-made team of four. No single applicant is allowed.

3) Applicants must own a copy of Minecraft Java Edition.

4) Applicants must also have Discord. They're subsequently required to have a working microphone to communicate with their team over voice chat.

Also Read

5) Competitors must also have a computer that's able to run the event smoothly.

6) All applicants must submit an introduction video introducing their team.

Edited by R. Elahi