Top 5 streamers who stopped competing in the Minecraft Championships (MCC)

Minecraft Championship 17 is lurking around the corner and audiences are eagerly awaiting seeing some of the participating competitors that haven't been active in the past few Minecraft Championships.

Just as there are several reoccurring faces in the championships, there are also streamers who choose to take a hiatus from the monthly events.

In this particular article, competitors who count as inactive participants on hiatus are those who have either announced that they won't be competing anymore or have not participated, or those who have been announced to participate since Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's views, and the reader's views about the below-given rankings might differ.

Five best streamers who have taken a hiatus from the Minecraft Championships

5) ASFJerome

Jerome "JeromeASF" Aceti is a five-time competitor in the Minecraft Championships. He's also one of the five colorblind participants, the other four being George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Bryce "fWhip," Cara "Captain Puffy" and Karl Jacobs.

Jerome first participated in Minecraft Championship 4. He continued to compete somewhat consistently until Minecraft Championship 9. He then took a five-championship hiatus before his participation in the Minecraft Championship Pride 2021.

He hasn't competed or been announced to compete, in a tournament since. Fortunately, Jerome hasn't announced that he won't be participating in future Minecraft Championships, so there is still hope that he will return for a future event.

4) iHasCupquake

Tiffany "iHasCupquake" Garcia, surprisingly, has only ever participated in one Minecraft Championship.

She was one of the original event organizers alongside Scott "Smajor1995" Major. However, she stepped down from this position sometime after the first tournament.

Tiffany has only competed once, in the first-ever Minecraft Championship. She has not participated since, nor has she stated that she plans to return for future events.

3) DanTDM

Daniel "DanTDM" Middleton has participated in a handful of recent Minecraft Championships. That being said, he hasn't competed since Minecraft Championship 14.

Dan's debut championship was Minecraft Championship 11, but he would only stay for a few more tournaments to come. Initially, his participation in the eleventh event was news amidst the Minecraft Championships. His plans to join were confirmed in a leak that was revealed through Twitch and Reddit.

2) Skeppy

Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed is, shockingly, another one-time competitor in the Minecraft Championships.

Skeppy was on track to play during the second event, Minecraft Championship 2. However, he slept through the start of the event, disqualifying his participation.

He recently competed in the Minecraft Championship 14 on Team Cyan Creepers. Although he hasn't participated or been announced to participate in an event since then, his involvement in future championships is not off the table.

1) Technoblade

Technoblade is an honored and feared competitor who has recently been revealed to be taking an indefinite hiatus from the Minecraft Championships.

On July 26 2021, Scott "Smajor1995" Major confirmed on-stream that Technoblade has no plans to compete in future Minecraft Championships. That being said, it was mentioned that the fearsome faceless streamer would still consider participating in charity or all-star events.

Technoblade last participated in the Minecraft Championship Pride 2021. The specially-themed tournament was his first since Minecraft Championship 11. However, it would also be his last for an indefinite amount of time.

The Minecraft Championships (MCC) are an invite-only event held and created through the Noxcrew. It features ten teams of four competitors who compete in eight different minigames chosen by the participants. There is often a wide variety of competitors in each event, especially due to how meticulously the teams are created and diversified.

