Top 5 facts you likely didn't know about Minecraft Streamer GeorgeNotFound

George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson is an English Minecraft YouTuber & Streamer known for collaborating with his close group of friends and fellow creators, such as Clay "Dream," Nick "Sapnap," and Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

George is revered for his contributions to the Dream Survival-Multiplayer ("SMP"), and was one of the first people invited to initially join the server before it took off.

He is known for his Minecraft-related content that often revolves around different, specific, challenges in the game.

George's videos often fall into certain formats such as, "Minecraft, but..." or, "Minecraft Hunter(s) Versus Speedrunner."

GeorgeNotFound Trivia Facts

#5: George uses TFGH to control Minecraft

Since George is left-handed, he uses slightly different controls for Minecraft. While most right-handed players would use WASD, George uses TFGH.

This would mean that he uses "f" to go left, "g" to go backward, "h" to go right, and "t" for moving forwards.

After an on-stream chat message asked about his left-handed gameplay, he stated:

"Well... I have my right hand on the keyboard. I use TFGH to move with my right hand. So, I use my little finger and it's just closer, it's more convenient."

#4: George's nickname, "Gogy," has unknown origins

George himself doesn't even know whether the iconic nickname, "Gogy," came from a donation message, or his close friend Sapnap.

Sources have claimed either one to be true, but there has never been any real proof to support either theory. When inquired about the origins of the nickname, George responded neutrally, stating:

"I actually don't know... I think Sapnap sometimes said that he, like, came up with it. I don't know if that's true. I feel like it was probably just, like, a donation and then it just stuck."

Despite the exact origins of the nickname being unknown, "Gogy," will forever be one of the community's most beloved nicknames for the streamer.

#3: George and Wilbur Soot both have aphantasia

"Aphantasia" is the inability to create images in the mind's eye. So, how someone might be able to picture something like, for example, a tree spouting golden leaves is a conundrum; someone with aphantasia wouldn't be able to conjure that made-up image in their head.

On stream, Will "Wilbur Soot" Gold spoke briefly about George's recent discovery of his aphantasia:

"We talked about this last night, did you know that me and George have aphantasia? And George didn't know until yesterday."

It's not surprising that George went his whole life without realizing he had aphantasia. It's a phenomenon that hasn't been discussed much until recent years, with many more people sharing their experiences as an aphantasiac.

#2: Karl Jacobs was the one to reveal George's full name

On November 14th, 2020, Karl Jacobs and George had been tweeting back and forth at each other. Several other streamers got in on their squabble of tweets, including Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, Alex "Quackity," and Sapnap.

Amidst the abundance of tweets, Karl had tweeted a picture of George attempting to facetime him. In this picture was George's contact name in Karl's phone, which happened to be his real name: George Davidson.

THIS IS THE BEST SCREENSHOT IVE EVER TAKEN LMAOOOO pic.twitter.com/gJRfhPNaeO — karl :) (@KarlJacobs_) November 14, 2020

At the time, George's full name wasn't completely public knowledge. It could be found on Google, but it wasn't entirely publicized so as a jest following the reveal, Tommy replied to this tweet saying:

"Hey Karl you just doxxed George lol isn't that right George Davidson."

#1: George has memorized the, "Rickroll," link

In the video, "Minecraft, But If You Laugh You Lose REMATCH," Dream sends a link to Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up," in the in-game chat.

George looked at the link and chuckled:

"I already know what that is, it's the Rickroll link."

When Dream tries to convince him otherwise, he retorts stubbornly:

"I do! I know the link! I know the link, it's a Rickroll!"

After Dream plays an in-game rendition of the song, he explains why he even bothered sending the link knowing that George had memorized it:

"I knew that you memorized the Rickroll link. So, I sent it knowing you were gonna say, "No, that's a Rickroll," so I could play the Rickroll to you in-game."

We don't give George nearly enough credit for memorizing the link to this music video and how it played a hilarious role in avoiding being Rickrolled.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul