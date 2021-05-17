In recent years, it seems as if the most popular Minecraft YouTubers also utilize a lot of adult humor, and language, in order to broaden their audience.

Minecraft is a children's game at the end of the day, and even though it's absolutely okay for kids to watch more vulgar creators, it's understandable that parents don't want their children picking up on adult language.

Fortunately, there are several Minecraft creators that craft their channels around being family friendly. So, in no particular order, here are some of the best family-friendly Minecraft YouTubers.

5 best family friendly Minecraft YouTubers

#5: BadBoyHalo

"Bouncy! Bouncy!" (Image via Minecraft Skins)

One of the members of Minecraft YouTuber Dream's widely renowned survival-multiplayer is very family friendly with his own content: Darryl "BadBoyHalo" Noveschosch.

Bad is mostly well-known for his involvement with non-family friendly streamers, such as Zak "Skeppy" Ahmed, George "GeorgeNotFound" Davidson, Nick "Sapnap," Tommy "TommyInnit" Simons, and many, many more.

While the content he does with others often isn't family friendly, Bad realizes that Minecraft is a children's game and makes his own content tame so younger viewers can enjoy it. He often does videos of himself trolling and pranking his friends in Minecraft.

His channel is perfect for younger audiences who know about Dream's survival-multiplayer, but want to start by watching someone who is family friendly.

#4: Minecraft Universe

(Image via Minecraft Universe on YouTube)

Jason "Minecraft Universe" Probst has been a Minecraft YouTuber for over a decade. In 2013 Jason was a member of "Team Crafted," which was a collaborative group that included the titans of Minecraft YouTube at the time, such as: Adam "SkyDoesMinecraft" Dahlberg, Mitch "BajanCanadian" Hughes, Jerome "ASFJerome" Aceti, Ian "SSundee" Stapleton, Quentin "HuskyMudkipz" Juneau, and Ty "Deadlox" Ellis.

Now, he focuses mainly on music and his family friendly Minecraft content. His channel is well-known for his playthroughs of parkour and adventure maps as well as minigames and educational-type videos about redstone, and different features in the game.

#3: Paul Soares Jr.

(Image via Paul Soares Jr on Facebook)

Paul Soares Jr understands exactly what it means to have family-friendly content, as he is a creator who is also a father.

He focuses mainly on educational Minecraft how-to videos, as that's the style of video that make his channel take off, with his most popular series called "How To Survive & Thrive."

Paul also does a lot more varied Minecraft content, such as playthroughs, roleplays, challenges, and even some videos playing the game with his own kids. His channel is perfect for young players who are just starting out in the game, and need some pointers on how to survive their first night.

#2: iBallisticSquid

(Image via iBallisticSquid on YouTube)

David "iBallisticSquid" Spencer is another Minecraft YouTuber who has been around, and actively makes family friendly content, for nearly a decade.

His content is, almost exclusively, Minecraft-related. He focuses on challenge videos and playthroughs. Some even feature his best friend, Joseph "StampyLongHead" Garrett. He also frequently collaborates with another family friendly Minecraft YouTuber, Dan "DanTDM" Middleton.

#1: StampyLongHead

(Image via StampyLongHead on YouTube)

Joseph "StampyLongHead" Garrett hosts lively videos on his family-friendly Minecraft channel. He often commentates under the personality of the British Cartoon Cat "Stampy."

His Minecraft content is perfect for younger audiences who are both experts and noobs at the game. Stampy does a wide array of content, from tutorials, to let's-plays, and even some playthroughs of other popular games, aside from Minecraft.